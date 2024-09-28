Debra Tice to Speak At High-Level Event in NYC on Monday

Sep 28, 2024

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debra Tice, the mother of Austin Tice, the U.S. journalist and Marine veteran being held in Syria, will speak at an important high-level event Monday at the Western Grand Central in New York. Her remarks will follow those of U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres who will be attending and speaking as well, The event runs from 1:30pm-3pm.

Sponsored by Hostage Aid Worldwide and the Raul Wallenberg Center For Human Rights, this event focuses on countering hostage taking – an important and growing global problem.

Tice last spoke in public at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 14, the 12th anniversary of her son's abduction. Austin is the only U.S. journalist currently being held overseas. No U.S. journalist has been held longer than Austin.

Founded in 1908, The National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide. Austin Tice was the recipient of the Club's John Aubuchon Award for Press Freedom in 2015. The Club has supported the Tice family in their efforts to free Austin across those years.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

