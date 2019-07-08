debritom+ from Medaxis named as Top 10 Innovation in Lower Extremity Wound Care

This follows on from the recent research article published in Wound Medicine, where a study on 90 patients showed that debritom + reduced the duration of wound healing by 30%. Beat Moser, CEO of Medaxis, said following the announcement, " Together with the publication of the study, being named one of the Top 10 innovations validates our design philosophy for debritom + ; to build a precision device that improves wound healing, is more comfortable for the patient and reduces the time taken by the Physician. "

Dr Stephanie Wu, DPM, MSc, FACFAS, Professor of Podiatric Surgery and Applied Biomechanics, Associate Dean of Research, and Director of the Center for Lower Extremity Ambulatory Research (CLEAR) at the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science stated that "the pressure imparted on the wound is only sufficient to remove the necrotic tissue and fibrin with the granulating tissue being unharmed. (debritom+) is more precise and can be carried out with less tissue damage than other mechanical methods. The sensate patients whom we have tried the device on reported no to minimal pain and prefer (debritom+) over traditional sharp debridement methods."

Mark D. Cregan PhD, Country Director for the USA, said, "We are proud to now be bringing debritom+ to the USA and making it available to our customers here. Considering the cost pressures in US Healthcare and an increasing emphasis on quality measures in Healthcare reimbursement, debritom+ promises to provide wound care providers with improved time efficiencies, superior patient comfort, and faster wound healing outcomes, thereby allowing them to provide the highest quality and most cost-efficient treatment for their patients in both the inpatient and outpatient settings."

For more information about debritom+, please see www.medaxis.us, email info@medaxis.us, or call (312) 483-6214.

