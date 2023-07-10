Debt Collection Software Market to grow by USD 1,854.1 million from 2022 to 2027|Regulatory compliance to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The debt collection software market size is estimated to grow by USD 1854.1 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will be progressing. For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Debt Collection Software Market

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Debt Collection Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), industry application (small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises)

The market share growth in the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. The software is purchased and installed on the user's server. They are maintained within the organization by IT specialists. Customization and high levels of data security are the key factors driving the growth. The cost of on-premises is the price per the one-time perpetual license fee, including a recurring fee for support, training, and updates. Furthermore, there is no third-party interference due to which on-premises debt collection software is considered secured. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The debt collection software market is segmented by geography into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the debt-collection software market.

North America is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The sufficient IT infrastructure and the high penetration of debt collection agents and accounts receivable management enterprises in Canada and the US are the key factors driving the growth in the region. Furthermore, the markets in these countries are growing as vendors are adding specialized features to their products. The increase in the implementation of this software by SMEs and large enterprises is expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Debt Collection Software Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Regulatory compliance is a key factor driving the market growth. The increase in regulatory compliance requirements such as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) are key factors driving the adoption of software among several industry verticals. Furthermore, the software supports compliance management through document control, compliance training, and ongoing auditing. Hence these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The introduction of analytics in debt collection software is a major trend shaping the market. The current and historical account data as well as the relationships between these data, can be analyzed with the help of predictive analytics. Enterprises gain a better understanding of patterns that are most valuable and useful in debt recovery and collection. Furthermore, users can make improved and insightful decisions with real-time analytics and reports. Hence, these benefits of analytics are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The lack of awareness about debt collection software among end-users restricts market growth. Awareness about the software can help in understanding money collection and money loss threats that organizations face. Many companies in developing countries are unaware of the benefits of debt collection software and are facing security issues with confidential data. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Debt Collection Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the debt collection software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the debt collection software market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the debt collection software market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of debt collection software market vendors

Debt Collection Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,854.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A4dable Software, Ameyo Pvt Ltd., Analog Legalhub Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Chetu Inc., Comtronic Systems LLC, DAKCS Software Systems Inc., DebtCol Software Pty. Ltd., Experian Plc, ezyCollect Pty. Ltd., Fair Isaac Corp., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Gaviti Akyl Ltd., Indigo Cloud Ltd., MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd., Nestack Technologies Pvt. Ltd., PrimeSoft Solutions Inc., Quantrax Corp. Inc., Radixweb, receeve GmbH, and Totality Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

