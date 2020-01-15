Debt Collection Software Market to Reach $5.66 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 9.4% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Debt Collection Software Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and End User (Financial Institutions, Collection Agencies, Healthcare, Government, Telecom & Utilities, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global debt collection software industry accounted for $2.78 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $5.66 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Driving factors of the market

Automation in the accounts receivable process, increase in multichannel collection models, and need to reduce bad debt and optimize collection costs have boosted the growth of the global debt collection software market. However, high maintenance cost associated with debt collection services and diversified debt collection regulations across the globe hamper the market growth. On the contrary, analytics-enabled collections models are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4399

The software segment held the lion's share

Based on component, the software segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than four-fifths of the global debt collection software market, owing to rise in demand of software solution that ease the data analyses software solutions. Furthermore, the segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the services segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, owing to installation, support, and maintenance services.

The healthcare segment to portray the fastest growth through 2026

Based on end user, the healthcare segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.1% during the study period, owing to rise in demand for debt recovery in healthcare sector. However, the financial institutions segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global debt collection software market. This is due to rise in need to automate debt collection processes in financial institutes such as banks.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4399

North America dominated the market in 2018

The global debt collection software market across North America region dominated the market in 2018, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The region has well-developed IT infrastructure which has led to early adoption of automation processes in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.6% through 2026. This is due to high need to collect debt among regional governments.

Major market players

Chetu Inc.

Atradius Collections

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd,

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

Pegasystems Inc.

Temenos AG,

Tieto

TransUnion LLC.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Digital Marketing Software Market Expected to Reach $77,056 Million by 2023

Live Chat Software Market Expected to Reach $997 Million by 2023

Business Analytics Software Market Expected to Reach $86,451 Million by 2023

Financial Analytics Market Expected to Reach $10,383 Million by 2023

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research