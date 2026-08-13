Debt.com Announces 2026 FinTalk Award Nominees as U.S. Credit Card Balances Hover Near Historic Highs

Fourth-Annual Awards Honor 12 Leading Financial Voices Dismantling Money Stigma Across Digital Media

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With household budgets stretched and American credit card debt remaining near historic peaks, Debt.com officially announces the nominees for its Annual FinTalk Awards. The award recognizes financial creators who are reshaping how the nation deals with personal finance issues.

"Financial education only works when it's accessible, authentic, and actionable." Don Silvestri, President of Debt.com. Post this Honoring the creators who make us richer, smarter, and safer. Voting starts Aug. 17, 2026. The creators with the most votes take home a FinTalk Award!

As traditional financial advice often fails to resonate with younger, digitally native audiences, this year's nominees represent a crucial shift toward relatable, judgment-free education. From aggressive debt payoff roadmaps and student loan strategies to practical household budgeting, these nominees translate complex financial concepts into actionable daily habits across short-form video, long-form series, and community outreach.

"Financial education only works when it's accessible, authentic, and immediately actionable," says Don Silvestri, President of Debt.com. "These creators and credit union advocates are cutting through the noise and meeting Americans where they already are, on their phones and in their communities, making intimidating money topics easier to understand and, more importantly, easier to act on."

Public voting opens on Monday, August 17, 2026, allowing people nationwide to vote for their favorite creators across four flagship categories: Financial Creator of the Year, Best Short-Form Content, Best Long-Form Content, and Best Credit Union Education.

Financial Creator of the Year Nominees

Debt Free Millennials — Justine Nelson paid off $35K in student loans on a $37K income and now teaches millennials to budget and live debt-free.

— Justine Nelson paid off $35K in student loans on a $37K income and now teaches millennials to budget and live debt-free. Personal Finance with Leila — Leila Kartforosh-Nuñez, a microbiologist who tackled $82K in debt, documents the road to financial freedom.

— Leila Kartforosh-Nuñez, a microbiologist who tackled $82K in debt, documents the road to financial freedom. Hey Friend, It's Em — Emily Egashira went from food stamps to a seven-figure net worth, sharing every money move along the way.

— Emily Egashira went from food stamps to a seven-figure net worth, sharing every money move along the way. The Quiet Wealth Club — Lucy Hinds quietly built wealth to millionaire status by 37 and shares the long-game habits that got her there.

Best Short-Form Content Nominees

Alison Talks Money —Alison romanticizes life on a budget with quick, practical tips on saving and investing.

—Alison romanticizes life on a budget with quick, practical tips on saving and investing. Wallet Hacks — Jim Wang shares 10+ years of hard-won hacks for banking, credit, and growing wealth.

— Jim Wang shares 10+ years of hard-won hacks for banking, credit, and growing wealth. Hey Friend, It's Em — Emily Egashira shares actionable short-form money strategies.

— Emily Egashira shares actionable short-form money strategies. The Quiet Wealth Club — Lucy Hinds sharing quick daily habits for long-term wealth building.

Best Long-Form Content

Aja Dang — Aja paid off $200K in two years and now breaks down budgeting, saving, and investing for a 450K+ audience.

— Aja paid off $200K in two years and now breaks down budgeting, saving, and investing for a 450K+ audience. Bigger Pockets Money — Mindy Jensen and Scott Trench host twice-weekly deep dives into real money stories and the path to financial independence.

— Mindy Jensen and Scott Trench host twice-weekly deep dives into real money stories and the path to financial independence. Debt Free Millennials — Justine Nelson talks about paying off student loans, controlling spending, conquering financial goals, and more.

— Justine Nelson talks about paying off student loans, controlling spending, conquering financial goals, and more. Personal Finance with Leila — Leila Kartforosh-Nuñez documents her journey to financial freedom while also creating educational and entertaining content around money.

Best Credit Union Community Education

BrightStar Credit Union — Features local South Florida community events, financial tips, and family-friendly initiatives tailored to local members and educators.

— Features local South Florida community events, financial tips, and family-friendly initiatives tailored to local members and educators. Space Coast Credit Union — Blends practical money management advice and member spotlight stories highlighting their East Coast Florida community roots.

— Blends practical money management advice and member spotlight stories highlighting their East Coast Florida community roots. Suncoast Credit Union — Emphasizes community impact, youth education, foundation grant highlights, and accessible financial literacy content for Florida families.

— Emphasizes community impact, youth education, foundation grant highlights, and accessible financial literacy content for Florida families. Tropical Financial Credit Union — Focuses on everyday lifestyle budgeting tips, disaster relief/charity work, and member-centric account solutions for South Floridians.

To view all nominee profiles and cast your vote, visit Debt.com FinTalk Awards 2026.

About Debt.com

Debt.com is a trusted source for consumers seeking help with credit card debt, student loans, tax debt, credit repair, and more. By connecting people with vetted financial professionals and educational tools, Debt.com empowers Americans to make smart debt relief and money decisions to regain control of their finances. For more information, visit www.debt.com.

SOURCE Debt.com