FEWEST AMERICANS LIVING PAYCHECK TO PAYCHECK IN FIVE YEARS, BUT DEBT.COM SURVEY REVEALS A HIDDEN FINANCIAL ANXIETY

While Debt.com's 2026 Budgeting Survey marks a historic 21-point drop in consumers living paycheck to paycheck, 95% of Americans state that economic uncertainty makes budgeting more vital than ever.

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After three years of steady increases, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck has dropped sharply to a five-year low. Forty-eight percent of respondents report living paycheck to paycheck in 2026, a massive decline from the record high of 69% in 2025, according to Debt.com's 9th annual Budgeting Survey, which polled more than 1,000 Americans.

For nine years, Debt.com has surveyed roughly 1,000 Americans about budgeting and spending habits. This year, 95% of respondents say economic uncertainty and rising costs have made budgeting more important than ever. 48% of Americans say they're living paycheck to paycheck. That's the lowest figure since we started tracking the question, and a 21-point drop from last year.

However, the data reveals that Americans are not letting their guard down. Nearly half of the population remains financially stretched, and an overwhelming 95% say that ongoing economic uncertainty and rising costs make budgeting more important than ever.

"A 21-point drop in Americans living paycheck to paycheck is a massive victory on paper, but context is everything," says Howard Dvorkin, CPA and Chairman of Debt.com. "We cannot look at 48% and think the battle is won. Nearly half of our country is still one missed paycheck away from a financial crisis."

While the media focuses on high inflation and rising interest rates, Debt.com's 2026 survey shows a major gap; economic data might look better, but everyday consumers remain worried. Key findings:

Budgeting Works: 85% of Americans maintain a budget, and 88% of them say it has actively helped them get out or stay out of debt.

Retirement Over Inflation: Retirement climbed to 20% as a primary budgeting motivator, the highest in survey history, while inflation as a trigger dropped from 31% to 23%.

Household Alignment: 44% of respondents report that their entire household works together to stay on budget.

"Budgeting isn't a luxury hobby, it's a financial seatbelt. The data shows that 88% of budgeters successfully manage or avoid debt. Whether you stick to traditional pen and paper or adopt a mobile app, leaning into consistency is what protects you from the next economic shift." Dvorkin concludes.

About: Debt.com has helped millions of people get out of more than $12 billion in debt. As a personal finance platform, Debt.com empowers consumers with trustworthy content and comprehensive comparison tools on debt relief solutions. Collectively, our staff of CPAs, certified financial counselors, and debt specialists have more than a century of experience in the personal finance field.

Survey Methodology: Debt.com has conducted its annual budgeting survey since 2018. The 2026 iteration surveyed 1,051 Americans regarding their self-reported financial habits and situations.

SOURCE Debt.com