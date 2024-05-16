Debt.com Wins the Sun Sentinel Top Workplaces 2024 Employer Recognition Award

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debt.com, a personal finance organization offering professional debt solutions, wins the 2024 Sun-Sentinel Top Workplaces Award. This achievement underscores the organization's dedication to fostering a people-first workplace culture and prioritizing employees.

Debt.com has been recognized by the Sun Sentinel as a 'South Florida Top Workplaces for 2024.'

The award is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"Since this ranking reflects what our staff members are experiencing, it's an even greater honor to be recognized. We are beyond grateful for all they do to help people overcome challenges with debt, especially since Americans now owe more than $1 trillion in credit card debt. We are going to continue to focus on making sure that we follow our core values and help everyone thrive." says Debt.com president Don Silvestri.

Debt.com is celebrating its 11th year in operation and has helped over 10 million people solve debt problems. To date, they have assisted consumers with over $12 billion in debt.

Howard Dvorkin, CPA, and chairman of Debt.com expressed how this award is meaningful to him, "We're honored to receive this award and we know it's because our dedicated and talented staff, who I consider as part of our family. They are not only our most important assets, but also our most valuable resource and the secret to our success."

The Top Workplaces program has surveyed millions of employees, spotlighting culture excellence across regional markets. The designation honors the nation's greatest employers of choice. "Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

ABOUT DEBT.COM: Founded in 2013, Debt.com is a leading financial resource dedicated to helping individuals manage and alleviate debt. The team is comprised of financial industry veterans, certified credit counselors, and journalists who can help you learn how to become debt-free by offering tools and educational resources. Our mission is simple: It doesn't matter what got you into debt, we'll help get you out – and keep you out. That's it. That's all we do.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through top workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. with access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. for more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Debt.com