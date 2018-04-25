Debtwire Expands with Restructuring Data Platform and Debtwire Par

Debtwire's Restructuring Data solution tracks all necessary data and allows users to quickly search case information, generate real-time versions of crucial in-depth reports and create custom league tables. Complemented by our editorial coverage, Debtwire doesn't just track the first day, but follows a case all day, every day.

"For years, researching bankruptcy cases meant long hours digging through far-flung sources of public information," said Jack Tracy, head of legal analysis, Americas for Debtwire. "Debtwire's Restructuring Data platform has changed that. It is designed around ease of use and tailored to each user's needs - from quick data searches to a bird's eye view of the entire market."

The database includes key information, such as:

Case and company information

Interested parties and party debt holdings

Involved creditors, investors and advisors

Judge profiles and related in-court litigation

The Restructuring Database, an integral component of the Restructuring Data portal, features a robust dataset of transactional data for DIP financings and rights offerings. This allows buy-side analysts to parse the data to determine how aggressively to price potential DIP financings based on time period, size, sector, etc. The database also enables custom league tables to rank the leading firms in the restructuring space, so that advisors can see how they stack up against their competition.

As the market is increasingly dependent on data and analytics to fuel business decisions, Restructuring Data is just one of the many enhancements to Debtwire's data offering.

Debtwire's new Primary Issuance Data platform, Primary ID, tracks global bond and loan data, features custom league tables across banks and law firms and allows unlimited exportable downloads. Primary ID is the data component of Debtwire Par. Across editorial, data and insights, Debtwire Par changes the way financial professionals understand the global performing credit markets.

"Debtwire Par is backed by Debtwire's heritage and market recognition and also supported by the entire Acuris product portfolio," said Colm "CJ" Doherty, global head of Primary Market Analysis for Debtwire. "It provides an unparalleled amount of information in one place that benefits both the buy-side and advisory firms including, CLO's, hedge funds, investment banks and law firms."

Consisting of three main focus points, Debtwire Par gives users the information necessary to confidently identify opportunities before the competition.

Key features include:

Editorial – Information you can count on with an extensive breadth of coverage, from origination and M&A financing to syndication and post-close news

Data – Designed for simplicity's sake, it is the only database that tracks global bond and loan data and features custom league tables

Insights – Get to the heart of the market with the most comprehensive research and analysis on loans, bonds, CLOs and covenants all in one place

Launched in 2003, Debtwire transformed the leveraged credit market and quickly became the leading provider of expert news, data and analysis on global leveraged credit. Its end-to-end coverage goes behind the scenes from primary issuance to the first sign of stress through restructuring and beyond. With global breadth and local depth, Debtwire's award-winning editorial, research and legal analyst teams produce original content that helps subscribers make more informed decisions. Subscribers trust Debtwire - the pioneer in the market - for comprehensive coverage across geographies, companies and asset classes.

