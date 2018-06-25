"The uptick in loan prices in the CMBS universe in May was driven primarily by a decrease in U.S. Treasuries," said DebtX Managing Director Will Mercer.

As of the end of May, DebtX priced $1.2 trillion in commercial real estate loans that collateralize U.S. CMBS trusts. From last month, the median adjusted loan-to-value remained at 58%, and the median debt service coverage ratio was unchanged at 1.52. The median estimated loan yield decreased to 4.6%.

DebtX provides third-party loan valuation services for both public and private clients, as well as analytics and data based on nearly two decades of secondary market loan sales at DebtX. To learn more, call 617.531.3429 or for information about loan sale advisory services, call 617.531.3400.

About DebtX

DebtX operates the world's most liquid marketplace for loans. Through its loan sale advisory, DebtX maximizes loan sale proceeds for financial institutions and government agencies. DebtX also provides loan valuation, analytics and market data for regulatory and audit purposes. For banks preparing for CECL, DXCDA is a fully outsourced, independent service that saves time and money. For syndication, agency, and loan sale professionals, DebtX provides a suite of web-based deal management solutions. For loan originators and risk managers, DXScore® is the firm's credit rating system for commercial real estate loans. DebtX is based in Boston, with offices across the U.S., South America, Europe and Asia. Call 617.531.3400 or visit www.debtx.com. Follow DebtX on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/debtx-cmbs-loan-prices-rose-in-may-300670861.html

SOURCE DebtX

Related Links

http://www.debtx.com

