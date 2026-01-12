Debut Appoints Derek Wanner as Chief Commercial Officer Amid Rapid Growth of Its Formulation Business

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debut, the biotech beauty leader, today announced the appointment of Derek Wanner as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Wanner joins Debut from Mana Products, a leading manufacturer of advanced formulations, where he held senior commercial leadership roles and helped scale innovation across the global beauty industry.

In his new role, Wanner will drive the growth of Debut's formulation business, expand strategic partnerships, and work closely with industry-leading brands to power cutting-edge innovation in beauty.

Derek Wanner, Chief Commercial Officer at Debut

"Derek brings a rare combination of commercial rigor, formulation expertise, and deep industry relationships," said Joshua Britton, PhD, Founder and CEO of Debut. "As demand grows for high-performance, science-backed products, his leadership will be instrumental in continuing to scale our formulation business and help our partners bring next-generation products to market faster."

Prior to joining Debut, Wanner served as Chief Growth Officer at Mana Products, where he helped propel some of the world's leading beauty brands by expanding product development and supporting the growth of a diverse portfolio of global beauty brands – experience he now brings to Debut, leveraging biotechnology as a competitive advantage.

"What drew me to Debut is its ability to pair world-class biotechnology with a clear path to commercialization. Debut's science-first approach represents a fundamental shift in how beauty formulations are created. The company is discovering novel, high-performing ingredients to drive the brands of tomorrow. I'm excited to help scale these innovations, including real personalization powered by AI and genomics," said Derek Wanner.

Wanner's appointment further positions Debut to capitalize on strong market momentum, expand its global commercial and biomanufacturing footprint, broaden collaborations across the beauty industry, and shape the future of beauty innovation.

Debut is building the future of beauty with cutting-edge AI and biotechnology, creating high-performing, innovative ingredients and formulations that propel the industry forward. The company specializes in scientifically discovered, clinically proven and inherently sustainable ingredients that provide maximum efficacy. Named one of the TIME100 Most Innovative Companies 2025, Debut is redefining the beauty industry's standards centering on performance.

