Debut Expands Partnership with L'Oréal to Develop and Scale Biotech Ingredients Crucial for Sustainable Beauty

The long-term agreement will accelerate the shift to using bio-identical ingredients across numerous L'Oréal product formulations and brands

SAN DIEGO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debut, the biotech beauty leader and vertically integrated biotechnology company, announced today that it has signed an agreement with L'Oréal to develop more than a dozen vital, bio-identical ingredients that will replace conventionally sourced ingredients currently used in L'Oréal global beauty and personal care brands across skin, hair, color cosmetics and fragrance.

As part of the agreement, Debut will create new bio-based ingredients using proprietary advanced biomanufacturing processes which combine fermentation and cell-free technology to replace conventional methods.

Green sciences such as Debut's breakthrough biotechnology processes unlock a new generation of cosmetic bioactive ingredients and products that marry the best of nature with supply chain transparency, safety, purity, consistency, quality and science-backed data.

"Creating bio-identical ingredients at scale helps preserve global biodiversity and secure responsible ingredient supply chains while continuing to prioritize quality and product performance," said Debut Founder and CEO Joshua Britton, Ph.D. "Debut is committed to creating bio-based formulations for all its beauty products and has unmatched capabilities in biotechnology, formulation and scaling to catalyze this transformative shift in beauty."

"Through this exciting partnership and adoption of breakthrough technology, we are well-positioned to drive the creation of more sustainable and effective products that meet the demands of our consumers and fulfils our duty of care for the planet," said Guive Balooch, Global Managing Director of Augmented Beauty and Open Innovation at L'Oréal Groupe. "This long-term agreement with Debut is another example of our commitment to the Open Innovation ecosystem and building the future of beauty by collaborating with best-in-class partners."

The global beauty and personal care market is currently valued at $646 billion and projected to grow at an annual rate of 3.33%, according to Statista. In the face of climate change, worsening pollution and the unabating demand on natural resources, there is urgent need for sustainable ingredient sourcing. Synthetic biology, which Boston Consulting Group described as "the manufacturing paradigm of the future", can deliver the innovation needed to create bio-identical, alternative ingredients for sustainable beauty. By maintaining its laser-sharp focus on creating bio-based ingredients at the volume and quality needed, Debut is highly complementary to L'Oréal's global R&D efforts and a key partner towards meeting its L'Oréal for the Future sustainability commitments.

Britton continued: "Our mission is to pioneer the shift to biotechnology. We capture value across the entire supply chain, ensuring that Debut's bio-identical and novel ingredients and products satisfy the huge global market demand for next-generation sustainable beauty. The beauty industry will be transformed, to the lasting benefit of people and planet".

About Debut

The leader in biotech beauty.

Debut is pioneering the beauty industry's shift from traditionally sourced ingredients derived from petroleum and cultivation to high-performing and inherently sustainable biotech ingredients. As a fully vertically-integrated global company, Debut creates superior, scientifically-engineered, bio-based and clinically-proven products and brands at scale to benefit people and planet. Our mission is to create a new beauty standard based on potency, purity, and performance.

