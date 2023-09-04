Debut in RE+2023: BatteroTech brings BTL energy storage solutions

BatteroTech Co.,Ltd

04 Sep, 2023, 23:49 ET

JIAXING, China and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The RE+2023 - North America Smart Energy Week will be held from September 12th to September 14th in Las Vegas, USA. As the world leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer invested by Tsingshan Group, BatteroTech will debut in North America with upgraded product.

RE+2023 is BatteroTech's first step in North America. BatteroTech will be showcasing its innovative energy storage solutions BTL (liquild cooling) and latest prismatic cell (314ah) at RE+During the exhibition as well as providing technical consultation at the Sands Level 2-5740 booth (The Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas, USA), sharing the latest energy storage innovation results and application practices with global customers.

About BatteroTech 

Founded in July 2020, BatteroTech Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "BatteroTech") is a world leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer dedicated in the new energy industry which invested by Tsingshan Holding Group Co., Ltd. (a Fortune 500 corporation).

BatteroTech has products from Li-ion battery cell, battery modules, battery systems, etc. with strong expertise of R&D, production know-how in house. BatteroTech offers the cutting-edge solutions and first-class services for the new energy automobile manufacturers and smart energy investors globally, which support them to achieve the goal of "Carbon Peaking Emission and Carbon Neutrality". Currently BatteroTech has both R&D and manufacturing Center in Shanghai and Jiashan, Zhejiang Province, China.

Website: www.batterotech.com

SOURCE BatteroTech Co.,Ltd

