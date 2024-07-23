Debut Launches BiotechXBeautyLabs™, Giving All Beauty Brands Access to Cutting-Edge Biotech Ingredient and Formulation Innovation

BiotechXBeautyLabs™ enables beauty brands, large and small, to develop high-performing, sustainable, clinically-tested and differentiated biotech products at high speed and with no upfront research cost.

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debut, the biotech beauty leader, announced today that it has launched BiotechXBeautyLabs™, a trailblazing formulation development and contract manufacturing business that creates next-generation high-performing, sustainable biotech products through custom formulation and a selection of clinically-backed white label products.

Joshua Britton, Image Credit: Billy Economou, BE Studios

BiotechXBeautyLabs™ will develop and manufacture products with global beauty brands, empowering them to harness the power of biotechnology to deliver market-winning performance, novel claims and 95% bio-based formulations, and at no research expense. Historically, brands have not been able to leverage the future-forward benefits of biotech due to the prohibitive upfront investment. Debut's new business unit will make it possible for all brands to join the biotech revolution and pioneer a new era in product innovation in beauty.

"Performance is at the core of BiotechXBeautyLabs™' mission. We partner with beauty brands to push the boundaries of product performance and eliminate the industry's dependence on unsustainable petroleum and cultivation," said Debut Founder and CEO Joshua Britton, PhD. "BiotechXBeautyLabs™ democratizes access to biotech without which brands would have no means to choose the best for their products and the planet. We know that beauty brands have been wanting to harness biotech for quite some time, but they didn't have the expertise, proprietary ingredients, or ability to invest in the technology. Now, we are providing an exciting and viable solution by bringing biotech innovation to all".

BiotechXBeautyLabs™ enables brands to launch biotech-enabled products to market in as little as three months via a series of white label products and seven months for custom biotech formulations. The new business division harnesses end-to-end services, including novel ingredient discovery, pre-clinical testing, formulation development, quality control production, and access to Debut's extensive IP portfolio consisting of more than 7,000 proprietary claims. The advantages to beauty brands are manifold: breakthrough innovation, peak-performing formulations, new and superior claims, unrivaled sustainability, safety, quality, and consistency, and differentiated consumer experiences.

Biotech also powerfully solves looming ingredient regulation that threatens to eliminate a large swathe of ingredients. Through continuous research and development, BiotechXBeautyLabs™ secures supply chains, minimizes environmental impact, and drastically reduces carbon emissions, land and water use, and energy consumption. Most importantly, brands will be able to win on new-to-market, validated claims. BiotechXBeautyLabs™ will be driving innovation in skincare first, but is already collaborating with brands in hair, scalp, body care and nutrition.

"At Debut, and now BiotechXBeautyLabs™, we constantly overturn technical boundaries and pride ourselves on the pharma-like precision of our biomanufacturing. We also deliver excellence throughout the supply chain and partner with the most trusted certified cosmetic filling and packaging companies," said Britton. "With our new division, we are making our best-in-class biotech innovation available worldwide, and we are thrilled to catalyze the industrial revolution in the beauty industry."

About Debut

The leader in biotech beauty

Debut is pioneering the beauty industry's shift from traditionally sourced ingredients derived from petroleum and cultivation to high-performing and inherently sustainable biotech ingredients. As a fully vertically-integrated global company, Debut creates superior, scientifically-engineered, bio-based and clinically-proven products and brands at scale to benefit people and planet. Our mission is to create a new beauty standard based on potency, purity, and performance.

