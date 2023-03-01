Debut Middle Grade Novel Celebrates Racial Literacy, Environmental Justice and Our Interconnected Planet

Moraline is the first novel from Rising Advocates Founder Cintia Alfonso Fior

SAN DIEGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixth-grader Moraline is tired of being bullied, having no friends, and running away from her problems. But an encounter with a Native American spirit and an old whispering Sequoia tree, sets her on the path towards self-discovery and inner strength.

A young girl receives a special message from a sacred Lakota leader about her power to change the world… Moraline is an impactful story of social justice education, environmental awareness, and racial literacy.

Since moving from New York to California, Moraline has been pushing against a hot dry wind whenever trouble happens. But a chance encounter with a mysterious Lakota spirit in the woods of Portola Redwoods State Park, puts Moraline on the path toward understanding the power she holds in fighting injustice. Despite hesitations developed as being the subject of a cruel prank, Moraline warily begins with Serenity (a girl mourning the loss of her mother), Amani (an immigrant of Congo), and Edmundo (a boy of Mexican heritage struggling with the injustices of child labor). Together, they face some of the biggest issues of their time, head-on.

Debut author Cintia Alfonso Fior is a clinical psychologist with an MA in Peace and Justice Studies. Her goal in writing Moraline, was to help facilitate "…a movement toward critical peace education. My goal has been to use storytelling as an early intervention tool to facilitate conversations about racism and cultural diversity."

Fior is currently the chair of the American Family Therapy and Academy AFTA of Family Policy and Human Rights. A comprehensive free student and teacher handbook will guide families and teachers of young children in a productive discussion and curriculum.

For more information on Fior or her work, please visit https://risingadvocates.com.

Contact: Martina Luparia, 858-847-8353

[email protected]

SOURCE Rising Advocates Press