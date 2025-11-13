Debut! New Model for High-Performance, Pre-Fab Living

Green Builder Media is proud to announce the completion of VISION House Transcend, a groundbreaking demonstration project that redefines sustainable, healthy, and resilient living.

LAKE CITY, Colo., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled among the pine and aspen trees of Colorado's San Juan Mountains, the net-zero energy, all-electric, and solar-powered Transcend home is a masterclass in performance, design, and wellness—proving that comfort and style can coexist with deep sustainability.

Built by prefab manufacturer Dvele, the VISION House Transcend demonstrates how precision engineering and offsite construction assures airtight envelopes, reduces waste, and delivers superior resilience.

"For decades, sustainability was framed as a tradeoff," says Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media. "With Transcend, we've proved that resilience can be sophisticated, and that wellness and performance can be seamlessly woven into every surface, system, and detail."

The home's light-gauge recycled steel framing offers enhanced durability and reduced embodied carbon, while the foundation that incorporates carbon-negative magnesium oxide board absorbs CO₂ during curing. The result: a home that is built to withstand wildfires, high winds, and seismic events—without sacrificing elegance or comfort.

Designed to operate 87% more efficiently than a typical new home, Transcend combines solar generation, battery storage, and advanced home automation for self-sufficiency. It also features advanced smart technologies that continuously monitor indoor air quality, temperature, and humidity, while learning and optimizing for occupant comfort.

The Transcend home takes wellness as seriously as performance. Serene design elements—muted tones, expansive glass, and biophilic materials—create an atmosphere of calm, connection, and clarity. The house also features products that are low-VOC, sustainably sourced, and recycled, and other products that promote relaxation.

The VISION House Transcend will serve as a living laboratory for performance monitoring, data collection, and education. Local utility partners Gunnison County Electric Association and Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association are studying the home as a case study in demand-side energy management, peak load shifting, and resilient electrification.

"Transcend is more than a home—it's a model for how the building industry can respond to climate, affordability, and health challenges with beauty and intelligence," says Kurt Goodjohn, CEO of Dvele.

Walk through the home virtually and explore every innovation that makes Transcend a model for the next generation of housing. Click here to watch the video tour or visit the website.

Green Builder Media thanks the sponsors of this project: Samsung, Dacor, JinkoSolar, LIXIL (Grohe, DXV, and American Standard), Daltile, Broan, Rockwool, Uponor, USG, Prosoco, Rheem, Arq Espacio, Lee Industries, Sonos, TruStile, Caesarstone, Delta Millworks, Grundfos, Craft Flooring, GCEA, and Tri-State.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living. The company reaches more than 200,000 building professionals and millions of consumers through award-winning content, demonstration projects, and proprietary data from COGNITION Smart Data. Learn more at www.greenbuildermedia.com.

