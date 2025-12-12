Debut novel "The Christmas Cherub" Wins Silver at 2025 North American Book Awards

Love lingers long after the war . . . .

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronda Wells Books, a new independent publisher based near Indianapolis, is pleased to announce their debut offering The Christmas Cherub has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Faith Based Fiction category of the 2025 North American Book Awards. The e-book reached the Top 200 on Amazon this week in the Christian Historical Romance category. Inspired by a true local Indianapolis tradition of the Ayres clock cherub, the book offers a glimpse into the post-WW2 past.

NABA, who had hundreds of entries this year, stated, "This year's program saw an impressive range of submissions from authors and publishers, each evaluated by a panel of literary and industry experts. Medals were awarded to books that demonstrated exceptional craft, originality, and excellence in writing, editing, and design across multiple categories."

The author, a physician, addresses the issue of PTSD in returning soldiers, called battle fatigue in WW2, with sensitivity. Having suffered from PTSD herself, she relates to those in the military who have it. She hopes her story will provide them and their families some comfort and hope at the holidays.

Multiple five-star reader Amazon and Goodreads reviews attest to The Christmas Cherub 's appeal. Indiana and Midwest readers in particular will enjoy the local sights and sounds of a Christmas past, especially if they ever shopped at the holidays in downtown Indianapolis or in a big department store.

Author Ronda Wells says, "The annual appearance of the L.S. Ayres clock cherub inspired me to write this Christmas novella. I was fascinated by its history and wanted to capture that same sense of nostalgia in my story of hope and faith in miracles."

The iconic cherub, now owned by the City of Indianapolis, is a beloved symbol that has graced downtown Indy from Black Friday to Christmas morning each year (save one) since 1947. This year, the Indianapolis Historical Society designed their 2025 Christopher Radko ornament of the famous clock.

The inspirational nature and heartwarming story contained within this easy-to-read novella, packed with story per one reviewer, offers readers a cozy, nostalgic experience perfect for the Christmas season. Denise Hunter, internationally published bestselling author of more than 40 books, three of which have been adapted into Hallmark movies, endorsed the book.

"The Christmas Cherub transported me to a snowy Indiana Christmas in the post-war 40s where a young artist awaits news of her missing-in-action fiancé. Wells deftly shows the sustaining power of hope and faith in times of uncertainty. Be sure and pick up this charming holiday tale—I adored it!" Denise Hunter, bestselling author of The Second Story Bookshop

The Christmas Cherub provides several features and benefits for readers who love a good Christmas story, particularly those in Indiana and the Midwest, offering:

Inspirational Story: A touching narrative that uplifts and encourages readers in faith, hope, and belief in miracles.

Historical Setting: Transports readers to a late 1940s Christmas era, evoking a sense of warmth and tradition.

Cozy Read: Provides a comforting and enjoyable reading experience, perfect for the holiday season

Great Christmas Gift: many people have commented in their reviews this makes a perfect holiday gift

From a Multi-Award-Winning Author: Showcases the talent of Ronda Wells, an author already recognized for her captivating storytelling. She answers the question: Can true love be found in the wink of an eye?

Rich with nostalgia, and brimming with heartfelt hope, The Christmas Cherub is a tender holiday novella for anyone who believes that love--like Christmas--always finds a way.

Visit https://a.co/d/dVMd90j to secure your copy and experience a unique story that celebrates the spirit of Christmas. Available in eBook, paperback, large print (coming), and hardback (coming) at Amazon, Ingram, Barnes & Noble, and most online book retailers. 272 pages. ISBN 979-8-9985140-1-2. pp $13.99

Ronda Wells Books focuses on publishing "Heartfelt Stories from The Heartland." Coming this spring: "Harvest of Hope," a contemporary romance between two broken hearts, a Kansas rancher-veterinarian who refuses to rent his old mansion for a film and a just-as-determined Hollywood producer who will do anything to save her job, who learn they have a great deal more in common than just his house. Website

