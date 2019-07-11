Debut of BIASC New Homes Showcase Offers Powerful Online Engine for Direct Engagement Between Homebuyers and Builder Communities

IRVINE, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) has announced a major new platform called the BIASC New Homes Showcase. This online sales directory is designed to serve as a leading authoritative resource in the building industry by engaging consumers directly with builder communities without the intermediation of third-party websites.

With over 90% of homebuyers starting their search for a new home online, the program is designed to increase BIASC-member builders' share of that digital traffic. Once a prospective buyer has identified a community in which they are interested, they are channeled directly to the builder's website for that community for further information and interaction.

"One of our highest priorities as an association is to assist our home builder members in connecting with the right buyers at the right time in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible," said BIASC EVP Craig Foster. "We are excited about the potential offered by the new BIASC New Homes Showcase to create direct connections and engagement through a powerful online resource."

Foster further states that prospective homebuyers can have peace of mind in their search for a new home as they are being directed to new home builder members with long standing credibility in the 90-year-old association.

The BIASC New Homes Showcase augments other strategic traffic generation programs such as the BIASC Sign Program and builder billboard campaigns. Moreover, this approach to linking buyers and builders results in better qualified traffic that is more likely to drive action and lead to a sale. Another significant advantage of the program is the exclusivity of leads and data that is shared with builder members while being protected from automated referrals to competitive communities.

The BIASC New Homes Showcase is powered by NewHomesDirectory.com, an innovative engine with proven performance through a non-traditional, "buyer direct to builder" and consumer-centric approach.

For more information on the BIASC New Homes Showcase and the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit https://showcase.biasc.org/builders

About BIASC

The Building Industry Association of Southern California is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 90-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. www.biasc.org

