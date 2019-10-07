Debut Of Litigation Finance Firm BlueWhite Legal Capital Marks Latest Jules Kroll Venture, Leveraging Decades Of Legal And Business Success

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueWhite Legal Capital ("BlueWhite" or "the Company"), a privately-held litigation finance firm led by Jules Kroll, Aaron Rubinstein, Earl Doppelt, and Jack Blackburn – all prominent business, legal and finance professionals – today announced its official company launch.

BlueWhite, which will focus on financing commercial litigation, is distinguished in an increasingly important industry by its experienced team; agile, strategic, and highly-focused approach; skills in asset tracing and recovery; and committed capital.

"My colleagues and I are excited to launch BlueWhite Legal Capital and help build a leading firm that can deliver real value to companies and law firms," said Jules Kroll, Principal of BlueWhite and Chairman of K2 Intelligence and Kroll Bond Ratings. "We are veteran problem solvers who think like the lawyers and corporate executives we support, giving us powerful insight and a unique competitive profile."

Mr. Kroll noted that commercial litigators are under increasing pressure to find business solutions that allow them to pursue meritorious cases with the right economics, and are finding litigation finance a value added approach.

"Litigation finance is a powerful tool that can give companies and law firms a competitive advantage while enhancing efficiency and profitability. BlueWhite's team and I have worked to ensure that from day one, we are delivering these advantages with top-of-the-line capabilities, capital to deploy, and a culture of excellence and integrity," Mr. Kroll concluded.

Uniquely Qualified Team of Business, Law, and Finance Professionals

BlueWhite is led by its four principals: Jules Kroll, Aaron Rubinstein, Earl Doppelt, and Jack Blackburn. Each brings unparalleled experience at the highest levels of business, law, and finance:

Jules Kroll pioneered the business intelligence industry. He is the founder of K2 Intelligence, Kroll Bond Ratings, cybersecurity firm BlueVoyant, and Kroll Inc. He is currently the Chairman of Kroll Bond Ratings and K2 Intelligence. K2 Intelligence, which is an intelligence, investigations, and asset recovery firm, is one of the strategic owners of BlueWhite.

pioneered the business intelligence industry. He is the founder of K2 Intelligence, Kroll Bond Ratings, cybersecurity firm BlueVoyant, and Kroll Inc. He is currently the Chairman of Kroll Bond Ratings and K2 Intelligence. K2 Intelligence, which is an intelligence, investigations, and asset recovery firm, is one of the strategic owners of BlueWhite. Aaron Rubinstein , most recently a partner at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP, chaired the Kaye Scholer litigation practice for more than a decade.

most recently a partner at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP, chaired the Kaye Scholer litigation practice for more than a decade. Earl Doppelt was formerly a senior executive and general counsel of several major multinational corporations, including The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation, The Nielsen Corporation, and Walter Energy, Inc.

was formerly a senior executive and general counsel of several major multinational corporations, including The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation, The Nielsen Corporation, and Walter Energy, Inc. Jack Blackburn is a former Wall Street executive with experience in litigation finance, having spent his career with Freddie Mac, Citicorp, Merrill Lynch & Co., and Burford Capital.

The BlueWhite Approach

The Company's strategy will focus on commercial litigation, with specific targeted areas to include breach of contract, securities, M&A, antitrust, fraud, breach of duty, bankruptcy, intellectual property, and asset recovery. BlueWhite's strategic relationship with corporate investigations firm K2 Intelligence is expected to provide a distinct advantage with respect to matters that involve tracing hidden assets and enforcing legal judgments.

BlueWhite will target average initial litigation finance commitments between $5 and $15 million, while maintaining the flexibility to evaluate each matter on its own merits and, where appropriate, provide financing outside of this range.

The collective experience and expertise of its principals and its relationship with K2 Intelligence will enable BlueWhite to be a highly effective strategic partner to lawyers, corporate executives, and other claimants.

Committed Capital

BlueWhite is backed by Magnetar Capital, a leading alternative asset manager with over $12.9 billion of assets under management1, and a wide range of alternative credit and fixed income, systematic investing, and energy and infrastructure investment strategies. The Company will operate with committed capital, allowing it to move quickly for the benefit of its funded parties.

