Debut Unveils AI-powered Ingredient Discovery Platform to Fuel Biotech Innovation for All Beauty Brands Globally through Partner KDC/one

New discovery engine, BeautyORB™ by Debut, will create two novel, peak-performing biotech ingredients each year, giving beauty brands access to game-changing clinical claims and product innovation. Debut's new partnership with contract manufacturer KDC/one enables brands of all sizes to harness the power of biotech.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Debut , the biotech beauty leader, announced today the launch of BeautyORB™, an AI-powered innovation engine that provides a new way to discover novel ingredients for best-in-class claims for beauty brands, from a typical time horizon of several years to two Debut ingredients launched each year. The genomics-based AI platform, which is on par with pharmaceutical-grade technology, has already fueled the creation of groundbreaking ingredients addressing inflammaging, epidermal barrier repair and longevity, with brightening, anti-aging and scalp care ingredients already in the pipeline.

Image Credit: Billy Economou, BE Studios

"With our advanced AI platform and understanding of skin biology, we can rapidly create brand new ingredients through computational compound prediction. This allows us to activate specific aspects of skin biology while also discovering new or improved cellular pathways for enhanced clinical claims," said Joshua Britton, Ph.D, Founder and CEO of Debut. "We don't have to rely on an array of existing ingredients to test against specific claims, and we don't have to go into the field to find rare ingredients in plants. All this can be done at the click of a button, cutting out years from the innovation cycle and accessing ingredients that no one has seen before. We can turn on and off molecular pathways differently and use AI to discover what molecules can affect those pathways. The result is a rich, proven and growing pipeline of novel ingredients with the strongest clinical results for our customers, allowing brands to win on product performance rather than marketing".

BeautyORB™ discovers new ingredients by screening 50 billion molecules for their ability to turn on cellular pathways within skin, a process that has never previously been possible in beauty. Debut's AI platform has already identified three novel, patented ingredients that achieve the highest beauty standards including scientifically-proven, clinically-tested and 100% bio-based ingredients that beat existing benchmarks. These ingredients include:

DermCeutical InflammagePRO™: Best-in-class for inflammaging. Decreases inflammatory markers, supports the skin barrier and enhances elasticity. 15X better than niacinamide.

DermCeutical Barrier RepairPRO™: Best-in-class for epidermal barrier repair. Defends the skin against damage from environmental aggressors. 30% better than vitamin C for skin damage repair.

DermCeutical LongevityPRO™: Best-in-class for cellular longevity. Decreases markers of cellular senescence and helps maintain healthy skin cells. 2X better than vitamin C for skin health.

"With BeautyORB™, we can develop ingredients that have the targeted responses we seek, using the same technology to find ingredients that fight disease. Our tool is another key step in the convergence of pharma and beauty. We are thrilled to partner with the industry leading contract manufacturer KDC/one to create finished products of the highest quality, in tandem with Debut's custom formulation business, BiotechXBeautyLabs™ , to achieve our mission of reinventing product performance with the safest sustainability credentials. Our KDC/one partnership sets the stage for a global biomanufacturing revolution in beauty," said Britton.

BeautyORB™ is the latest tool to emerge from Debut's ongoing commitment to lead the beauty industry's shift to biotech, creating a community of future-forward brands and product innovators that solve existing and emerging consumer needs. Using generative AI, BeautyORB™ delivers:

More than 50 billion molecule possibilities

30,000 genes tested per molecule using omics technology

25,000 genes tested per second

21,000 molecules screened in silico per second for deep learning

per second for deep learning 200+ new biological pathways tested per molecule

Over 60 million data points, with 100 million over the next 12 months

About Debut

The leader in biotech beauty

Debut is pioneering the beauty industry's shift from traditionally sourced ingredients derived from petroleum and cultivation to high-performing and inherently sustainable biotech ingredients. As a fully vertically-integrated global company, Debut creates superior, scientifically-engineered, bio-based and clinically-proven products and brands at scale to benefit people and planet. Our mission is to create a new beauty standard based on potency, purity, and performance.

About KDC/one

Industry leading Contract Manufacturer

KDC/one's Beauty & Personal Care manufacturing platform includes state-of-the-art facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, allowing us to seamlessly deliver solutions for the complex production requirements of our global customers. With a global network of manufacturing, R&D, innovation hubs, and showrooms, KDC/one has end-to-end capabilities across formulation, design, packaging, and manufacturing to service a wide range of customer types, from start-up brands to multinational consumer companies.

SOURCE Debut Biotechnology