Debut's BiotechXBeautyLabs™ Enters the Professional Beauty Services Market, Signs First Partnership with Formula Fig

BiotechXBeautyLabs™ now creates specialized, clinically-backed products for professional beauty services including skincare studios, facial bars and med-spas.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debut, the biotech beauty leader, announced today that its custom formulation and contract manufacturing business, BiotechXBeautyLabs™, is entering the professional beauty services market. This development marks the next step in Debut's mission to transition the beauty industry from cultivation and petroleum to biotech, underpinned by potency, purity, performance and safety.

Image Credit: Doublespace Photography

"Debut has continually invested in its ability to find the highest-performing biotech ingredients that only we can access and now, through our groundbreaking business unit, BiotechXBeautyLabs™, we are driving innovation in skin health for professional beauty services," said Joshua Britton, PhD, Founder and CEO of Debut. "Our recently signed partnership with Formula Fig underscores biotech's ability to deliver peak performance, clinical validation and superior claims. Our advances in skin biology and understanding of key areas such as aging and longevity means we can apply a scientific approach to creating solutions that have true credibility and align well with professional beauty services. We are thrilled to collaborate with Formula Fig which is fast-defining a unique position as an experiential, technology-driven skincare destination".

"Collaborating with BiotechXBeautyLabs™ positions us alongside a partner equally committed to delivering scientifically-driven skincare solutions rooted in efficacy," said Jessica Walsh, Founder and CEO of Formula Fig. "With BiotechXBeautyLabs™, we're developing products that perfectly complement our tech-enhanced, minimally invasive treatments, allowing guests to bring home the results of the treatment room. This collaboration fuels our ongoing mission to unite beauty with medical aesthetics, harnessing biotech to ensure our products and treatments are clinically validated, performance-focused, and accessible. With over 400,000 treatments behind us, we are excited to expand on this experience through our new skincare line launching next year".

The global professional beauty services market was estimated at $247.24BN in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to Grand View Research. As consumers increasingly prioritize self-care and seek clinically-backed beauty, biotech is poised to complement the assortment of aesthetic treatments offered by professional beauty services.

"The scope and potential of biotech in professional beauty services is huge. If industry professionals want higher-performing formulations that deliver better results for their clients, then biotech is the easy answer," said Britton.

About Debut

The leader in biotech beauty

Debut is pioneering the beauty industry's shift from traditionally sourced ingredients derived from petroleum and cultivation to high-performing and inherently sustainable biotech ingredients. As a fully vertically-integrated global company, Debut creates superior, scientifically-engineered, bio-based and clinically-proven products and brands at scale to benefit people and planet. Our mission is to create a new beauty standard based on potency, purity, and performance.

About Formula Fig

Founded in 2019 by Jessica Walsh and Anita Chan, Formula Fig is a pioneer of experience-led, science-forward skincare destinations that transform your everyday. Formula Fig's immersive, award-winning locations (Fig Bars) offer an innovative range of 30-minute, technology-driven facial treatments, neuromodulators, and dermal filler injections delivered by trusted medical professionals, alongside a curated assortment of innovative skincare products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Formula Fig is powered by a deep belief in community, design, and service — helping all guests #GiveAFig about their skin.

