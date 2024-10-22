DECA Dental Founder and CEO Dr. Sulman Ahmed Announces Endowment Gift to The University of Texas at Dallas

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A gift from Dr. Sulman Ahmed BA'01 will establish a new endowment, the Dr. Sulman Ahmed Scholarship Fund, at The University of Texas at Dallas to benefit the Jindal Young Scholars Program in the Naveen Jindal School of Management. Ahmed is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of DECA Dental Group and a recipient of the 2024 UT Dallas Distinguished Alumni Award. His commitment was officially announced during the 2024 Jindal School Scholarship Breakfast, where Ahmed served as keynote speaker.

The gift will create a scholarship fund for students in the Jindal Young Scholars Program, which supports the academic, social and emotional development of students in the Dallas Independent School District to improve college and career readiness. The program advances UT Dallas' commitment to nurturing future leaders and supporting student success.

"We are deeply grateful to Dr. Ahmed for his generosity and unwavering support of UTD," said Dr. Hasan Pirkul, Caruth Chair and dean of the Naveen Jindal School of Management. "This endowment will have a lasting impact on our students, providing them with opportunities to thrive academically and professionally."

Ahmed's contribution reflects his ongoing dedication to the University and its mission to foster academic and professional growth.

"I owe a tremendous debt to UT Dallas for the education and opportunities it provided me as an undergraduate," said Ahmed. "I have a deeply held belief that education and innovation have the power to transform lives. By supporting UT Dallas' pursuit of excellence and its mission to positively impact students and industries in North Texas, I hope to give back to the institution that played such a pivotal role in my personal and professional journey."

Since graduating from UT Dallas, Ahmed has become a distinguished leader in the business world. As founder, chairman and CEO of DECA Dental Group, the parent company of Ideal Dental, Ahmed has expanded the company to nearly 200 locations across nine states, growing a reputation for patient-centered care and innovative leadership. Under his guidance, DECA Dental Group has earned numerous awards and recognitions, establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing dental services organizations in the country.

About the 2024 UTD Scholarship Breakfast

The Scholarship Breakfast, established in 2009, is a premier fundraising event for the Naveen Jindal School of Management. The event has raised over $1,035,000 to support scholarships for deserving UTD students. The 2024 breakfast was held on Oct. 9 at the Davidson-Gundy Alumni Center, bringing together business and civic leaders from across North Texas. Ahmed delivered the keynote address and shared his entrepreneurial journey, offering insights into leadership and industry innovation.

About Dr. Sulman Ahmed BA'01

Dr. Sulman Ahmed BA'01 is the founder, chairman, and CEO of DECA Dental Group, which operates nearly 200 practices across nine states. Since opening his first dental office in 2008, Ahmed has revolutionized the dental industry with his patient-centered approach and leadership. His numerous accolades include the EY Entrepreneur of the Year (2017) and being named one of Glassdoor's Top CEOs (2021) with a 98% approval rating. He is also the author of the book "Make Them Smile: Why Customer Satisfaction Is the Key to Rapid and Sustainable Growth."

About DECA Dental Group

DECA Dental Group is a leading clinician-founded, clinician-led dental services organization. With nearly 200 practices across nine states, DECA Dental Group provides a full range of dental services, known for its commitment to high-quality patient care and innovation. For more information, visit www.decadental.com.

Ideal Dental recently announced the nationwide launch of a joint venture ("JV") program under its Ideal Dental brand. This innovative program provides dentists with the opportunity to leverage DECA's best-in-class infrastructure to set up, own, operate, and grow their dental practices.

The company also recently announced that Ideal Dental had signed a new multi-year partnership with the Dallas Stars to become the Official Dentist Partner of the Dallas Stars.

For more information about Ideal Dental and its services, please visit myidealdental.com.

About The University of Texas at Dallas

Established in 1969 upon the foundations of a research institute created by the founders of Texas Instruments, The University of Texas at Dallas has grown to an enrollment of nearly 30,000 students studying in 140 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs. UT Dallas is one of the nation's fastest-growing public research institutions, offering leading programs in the sciences, technology, engineering, the arts, mathematics and management.

In 2021, the University launched New Dimensions: The Campaign for UT Dallas, a $750 million effort to attract the best and brightest students, support life-changing research and transform the arts in North Texas.

SOURCE DECA Dental