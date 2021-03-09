Deca Dental Group Expands into Third State with Acquisition of Washington Based Reign Dental

DALLAS, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DECA Dental Group ("DECA" or the "Company"), a leading dental services organization, announced it has acquired Reign Dental, expanding the Company's footprint into Washington state. The acquisition represents the Company's second strategic expansion outside the state of Texas and serves as another excellent case study for the Company's multi-pronged growth strategy.

Reign Dental is a leading dental services organization serving the Seattle market. Following the transaction, the Company will provide dental services to new and existing patients under DECA's Ideal Dental brand.

"We are excited to enter the Washington market under our flagship Ideal Dental brand and we continue to seek strategic, beach-head acquisitions in attractive geographies to supplement our core de novo growth strategy," said Dr. Sulman Ahmed, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DECA Dental Group. "We seek to partner with entrepreneurial, progressive like-minded dentists who want to continue growing their practice and who are driven by clinical excellence. Dr. Michael Caparas checks those boxes. His vision and quest for clinical excellence are perfectly aligned with that of DECA, and we are excited to bring Dr. Caparas into the DECA Family as we expand into Seattle, one of the fastest-growing markets in the country."

"With the support of DECA, we look forward to expanding our presence throughout the Seattle Metropolitan area and providing our patients with the same level of exceptional care to which they're accustomed," remarked Dr. Michael Caparas, DMD. "By joining the DECA Family, we gain the benefits and support of a leading dental services organization and, as a result, our patients will now have access to an expanded offering of dental services."

J.R. Davis, Managing Partner at Blue Sea, added, "The Reign Dental partnership further illustrates Deca's proven ability to successfully complement its de novo growth strategy with acquisitions, which collectively represent ~15% of DECA's new office growth since our partnership with Dr. Ahmed and his team in 2015. We continue to view acquisitions as an attractive growth lever to supplement our organic, de novo growth strategy and we look forward to partnering with other like-minded clinician-founders serving commercially-oriented patient panels in the future."

About DECA Dental Group

Founded in Dallas, DECA Dental Group has been delivering high quality, affordable dental care to patients since 2008. DECA has nearly 100 affiliated dental practices with a network of offices in Texas, Florida and Washington. DECA's culture is founded on a patient-centric model. The company is guided by its vision to be the premier provider of dental services under one roof while being the first choice for dentists and staff seeking a partner for growth, innovation and learning. To learn more, please visit https://decadental.com

About Blue Sea Capital

Blue Sea Capital (www.blueseacapital.com) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida that invests in growth-oriented lower middle market companies valued up to $250 million. The firm has over $750 million in assets under management and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented managers and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration and business transformation.

