Decade after financial crisis, American small businesses move on from 'bank first' approach to financing

The "Big Business of Small Business" report , launched in partnership with Funding Circle, finds that despite the vast economic output generated by small businesses, banks are continuing to focus on loans to larger companies. The report shows that while commercial lending is increasing overall, banks relaxed their approval standards and interest rate spreads for loans to large and middle-market businesses much more than they did for small companies in 2018, putting smaller businesses at a disadvantage against larger competitors. Small businesses are responsible for 47.5% of US employment 1 , but lending to this segment remains a tiny proportion of US banks' overall balance sheets (0.7%).

As a result, small businesses are increasingly moving on to alternatives offering a faster, more efficient experience without sacrificing on cost and transparency. In 2018, 32 percent of US small businesses seeking finance turned to online providers, up from 19 percent two years prior.2 This access to affordable business credit creates a ripple effect throughout the economy.

Highlights of the report include:

On average, US small businesses who had previously applied for a bank loan reported taking 8 hours to complete that application. These customers then waited 1 to 3 weeks (33 percent of respondents) or more than a month (30 percent) to hear back on the bank's decision. At Funding Circle, businesses apply online in 10 minutes and receive a decision in as little as 24 hours after document submission.

72 percent of Funding Circle's US customers surveyed made Funding Circle their first choice for financing, ahead of a bank. The primary reasons for borrowing through the platform included Funding Circle's speed, simple process, and better terms compared to other options.

Every $1 lent to a small business through Funding Circle contributed $2 to GDP — adding up to an annual contribution of $8.7 billion to the global economy, including a GDP contribution of $2.8 billion to the US economy in 2018 alone.

lent to a small business through Funding Circle contributed to GDP — adding up to an annual contribution of to the global economy, including a GDP contribution of to the US economy in 2018 alone. With financing obtained through Funding Circle, small businesses created and sustained 115,000 jobs globally, including 38,000 jobs in the United States in 2018.

Funding Circle offers a 21st-century approach to accessing business loans, with a simple online application process powered by innovative technology and advanced data analytics. Over the course of 2018, Funding Circle facilitated $792 million in new loans to US small businesses, capping off a four-year period where new loan issuance grew at a compounded rate of 92 percent per year. In the US, Funding Circle's portfolio of outstanding small business loans is larger than almost 98% of FDIC-insured banks'.3 Recently Funding Circle was named both Top Small Business Lending Platform by the LendIt Fintech Industry Awards, and Top Small Business Lender for Low APR by US News. Last week, LendingClub, Opportunity Fund and Funding Circle announced a collaboration in which LendingClub will connect applicants looking for a small business loan to Funding Circle.

Bernardo Martinez, Funding Circle US Managing Director, said: "At Funding Circle our roots are in small business and we remain committed to delivering a better financing experience for US business owners so they can continue to push the economy forward. It's rewarding to see that 84 percent of Funding Circle's customers say they would return to Funding Circle first in the future, and this is motivation for us to continue working to exceed their expectations."

Sam Moore, Managing Director of Economic Consultancy, Oxford Economics, said: "This report offers a stark reminder both of the critical role that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) play in all four countries analysed, and the uphill challenges they face when dealing with the traditional banking sector. This could act as a serious curb on future growth, so the substantial increase in Funding Circle's lending profile from 2017—and the huge impact it is having across all four economies—should be welcomed by policymakers and every sector of the business community."

Samir Desai, Funding Circle co-founder and CEO said: "Today's news highlights the extent to which technology has transformed the financial landscape, and the increasing importance of online lending to small businesses. This sector has been hugely underserved globally for decades despite the economic importance of SMEs. Small businesses mean big business, and that's why we're passionate about helping them to succeed."

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a global small business loans platform, connecting businesses who want to borrow with investors who want to lend in the UK, US, Germany and the Netherlands. Since launching in 2010, investors across Funding Circle's geographies - including more than 90,000 retail investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, government-backed entities and funds - have lent more than $9.5 billion to 68,000 businesses globally. Funding Circle is a member of the FTSE 250 Index.

About Oxford Economics

Oxford Economics was founded in 1981 as a commercial venture with Oxford University's business college to provide economic forecasting and modelling to UK companies and financial institutions expanding abroad. Since then, it has become one of the world's foremost independent global advisory firms, providing reports, forecasts, and analytical tools on more than 200 countries, 250 industrial sectors, and 7,000 cities and regions.

Headquartered in Oxford, England, with regional centres in London, New York, and Singapore, and offices all over the world, Oxford Economics now employs more than 250 professional economists, industry experts, and business editors—one of the largest teams of economists and thought leadership specialists.

1US Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy: 2018 Small Business Profile. https://www.sba.gov/sites/default/files/advocacy/2018-Small-Business-Profiles-US.pdf

2Federal Reserve Small Business Credit Survey: 2019 Report on Employer Firms. https://www.richmondfed.org/community_development/about_commaff/small_business/credit_survey#ac4b643a04f84fd4b1631c4ffa28c3c6

3Source: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Statistics on Depository Institutions. December 2018. "Amount of currently outstanding commercial and industrial loans less than $1,000,000 held in domestic offices." https://www5.fdic.gov/sdi/download_large_list_outside.asp .

SOURCE Funding Circle

Related Links

http://www.fundingcircle.com/us/

