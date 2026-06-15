Decades in the Making: New Era Unveils New York Knicks 2026 NBA Champions Collection

New Era® x New York Knicks 2026 NBA Champions Collection LINKED HERE

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- History has been made as the New York Knicks claim their long-awaited NBA Championship title, the franchise's first in over 50 years. New Era, the international sports and lifestyle brand and official cap of the National Basketball Association (NBA), is celebrating this monumental victory with the launch of its 2026 NBA Champions Collection for the New York Knicks.

New Era's 2026 NBA Champions Locker Room 9FIFTY Snapback New York Knicks cap.

"This New York Knicks championship is a sports moment that will go down in history, and New Era is proud to be a part of it," said Tim Shanahan, Senior Director of Licensed Products at New Era. "This collection is for the players who fought for it, the fans who believed in it, and the city that has waited decades for this moment. It's a tribute to a milestone that will forever be etched into the franchise's legacy."

Available today, fans can secure the same caps worn by players during the postgame ceremony and championship parade, as well as a range of Knicks caps featuring the hard-earned NBA Champions side patch. With a variety of styles to choose from, fans can find the perfect fit to showcase their Knicks pride and show the world their team is back where it belongs—at the top of the league.

NEW ERA 2025-26 NBA FINALS CHAMPS LOCKER ROOM 9FIFTY®: A two-tone style, with a white crown and black visor with gold threading, the cap prominently displays a "NBA Champions 2025–2026" patch on the front with an embroidered Knicks logo placed in the middle. To the right of the cap is the New Era flag crafted in black and gold, the Larry O'Brien Trophy on the opposite side, and the NBA logo above the back closure.

NEW ERA 2025-26 NBA FINALS CHAMPS SIDE PATCH: Crafted in the Knicks' team colors, this collection of caps features the Knicks logo centered on the front of the crown with an embroidered "25-26 Champions" patch on the left side and the New Era flag on the right. Each cap is complete with the NBA logo on the back. This style is available in several of New Era's cap silhouettes, including the 9FIFTY®, 39THIRTY®, 9FORTY® M-Crown, 9TWENTY® and 9SEVENTY® Stretch-Snap.

NEW ERA 2025-26 NBA PARADE LOCKER ROOM 9FIFTY®: Made in off-white, the stretch snap structured cap boldly displays the Larry O'Brien Trophy on the front of the crown incorporated into the phrase "NBA Champions." The Knicks logo is embroidered on the left side of the cap with the New Era flag on the opposite side, and the NBA logo on the back.

New York Knicks fans can commemorate the championship celebrations by securing a piece of franchise history today. New Era's New York Knicks NBA Championship Collection is available at neweracap.com and at the New Era NYC Flagship store located at 300 Lafayette Street, New York, NY.

ABOUT NEW ERA : Since 1920, New Era has been handcrafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and a 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. Headquartered in Buffalo, NY, New Era products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

PRESS CONTACT:

John Mackowiak

The Martin Group for New Era Cap, LLC

518-618-1175 | [email protected]

Lauren Menache, New Era Cap, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE New Era Cap LLC