New Era's 2026 MLB All-Star Collection Honors America's 250th Anniversary

Historic collection draws design inspiration from symbols of America's freedom: Declaration of Independence, Liberty Bell, original 13 colonies and more

New Era® x 2026 MLB All-Star Collection LINKED HERE

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Midsummer Classic returns to historic Philadelphia, New Era is paying tribute to the nation's 250th anniversary celebration with its 2026 MLB All-Star Collection. Inspired by Philadelphia's role in the founding of America, New Era, the international sports and lifestyle brand and Official On-Field Cap of Major League Baseball (MLB), pursued heritage-driven design throughout its 2026 MLB All-Star Collection, incorporating elements reminiscent of the Declaration of Independence, the Liberty Bell and the original 13 colonies.

New Era's 2026 MLB All-Star Collection featuring the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

"New Era has been part of MLB's history since 1934, witnessing the game's evolution and growth into a lasting cultural force that unites people nationwide and beyond," said Tim Shanahan, Senior Director of Licensed Products at New Era. "To help America's pastime celebrate the nation's 250th, we crafted cap designs honoring symbols that embody our nation's commitment to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. From the 13 stars on the crown to the 'United We Stand' writing inside the cap, this MLB All-Star Collection is deeply rooted in American history."

The collection spans a variety of cap silhouettes, allowing fans to choose a style that reflects the nation's legacy and fits their lifestyle needs. Designed to be worn today and treasured for years to come, the collection marks a generational milestone both in baseball and American history. Collection highlights include:

2026 NEW ERA x MLB ALL-STAR GAME ON-FIELD CAP COLLECTION: Designed in each of the team's official colorways, this cap features the club's logo on the front with the team's wordmark prominently displayed beneath it. Thirteen stars run across the crown, paying tribute to the original colonies that formed the foundation of the United States. Inside, the cap features a background reminiscent of the Declaration of Independence, an interior lining showcasing the club's logo stamp and script, and a "United We Stand" wordmark on the sweatband, completing the commemorative design. The collection is available in the 59FIFTY ® , 9FIFTY ® , 9SEVENTY ® Stretch Snap, 39THIRTY ® M-Crown, 9FORTY ® M-Crown, and Casual Classic. New Era also created a coordinating headband featuring a screen-printed distressed pattern inspired by the Declaration of Independence.





Designed in each of the team's official colorways, this cap features the club's logo on the front with the team's wordmark prominently displayed beneath it. Thirteen stars run across the crown, paying tribute to the original colonies that formed the foundation of the United States. Inside, the cap features a background reminiscent of the Declaration of Independence, an interior lining showcasing the club's logo stamp and script, and a "United We Stand" wordmark on the sweatband, completing the commemorative design. The collection is available in the 59FIFTY , 9FIFTY , 9SEVENTY Stretch Snap, 39THIRTY M-Crown, 9FORTY M-Crown, and Casual Classic. New Era also created a coordinating headband featuring a screen-printed distressed pattern inspired by the Declaration of Independence. 2026 NEW ERA x MLB ALL-STAR GAME WORKOUT CAP COLLECTION: Engineered for performance, this collection is crafted in fabrics featuring DRYERA™ Water Repellent and MICROERA™ Anti-Microbial technologies to help keep players and fans cool and comfortable throughout the Midsummer Classic. Each cap features the club's logo on the front of the crown in a raised chenille patch, adding a soft, textured finish that blends a classic varsity-inspired style with the collection's performance-driven construction. Fans can purchase this style in the 59FIFTY®, 9FIFTY®, 9SEVENTY® Stretch Snap, 39THIRTY® M-Crown, 9FORTY® Apex, Workout Bucket, Workout Headband, and Casual Classic.

All caps across the collection, including the On-Field and Workout styles, feature the 2026 All-Star Game Philadelphia logo, which incorporates the Liberty Bell, the New Era flag and the MLB batter logo. New Era launched additional All-Star headwear for fans that is available exclusively at neweracap.com.

For nearly a century, the Midsummer Classic has been one of America's premier sports events, showcasing the game's greatest talent and demonstrating the uniting power of baseball. New Era's 2026 MLB All-Star Collection honors this beloved tradition with a collection designed to be cherished long after the final pitch is thrown. The collection is available today at neweracap.com.

ABOUT NEW ERA : Since 1920, New Era has been handcrafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and a 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influential force in street and lifestyle culture around the world. Headquartered in Buffalo, NY, New Era products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

PRESS CONTACT:

John Mackowiak

The Martin Group for New Era Cap, LLC

518-618-1175 | [email protected]

Lauren Menache, New Era Cap, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE New Era Cap LLC