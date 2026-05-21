New Era Joins Josh Allen in Celebrating His 30th Birthday with Special Release of the 2025 Billustration Re-Cap

Limited-edition cap combines all nine patient-designed Billustration Team Caps from last season into one collectible style benefiting the Patrica Allen Fund

New Era x Josh Allen x 2025 Billustration Re-Cap Images LINKED HERE

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in celebration of his 30th birthday, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and New Era announce the special release of the 2025 Billustration Re-Cap – a limited-edition cap combining the unique designs from all nine 9FORTY® Billustration Team Caps Allen wore during each Bills home game last season, now combined into a single collectible style available for public purchase. The new 2025 Billustration Re-Cap – with designs by children's hospital patients Jaxson, MaKenzie, Charlie, Bryn, Carson, Max & Ben, Ruby, Nico, and Morgan – will retail for $50.30, with every purchase benefiting the Patricia Allen Fund.

Josh Allen in the New Era 2025 Billustration Re-Cap. New Era's Danielle and Chris Koch with Josh Allen at New Era Headquarters, presenting a check to the Patricia Allen Fund benefiting Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo in Buffalo, New York.

During the 2025 NFL season, Allen expanded his long-standing partnership with New Era, becoming the first ambassador to receive an investment stake in the company and earning a new title as its first-ever "Director of Billustration." In collaboration with Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo (GCH Buffalo) and the Patricia Allen Fund, Allen wore nine different 9FORTY® Billustration Team Caps designed by GCH Buffalo patients for each Bills home game. After each game, the cap worn was signed by Allen, authenticated by the Buffalo Bills, and subsequently auctioned off to the public with proceeds going to the Patricia Allen Fund. The Patricia Allen Fund benefits the critical care teams at GCH Buffalo, with 100% of donations directly used for the care of Western New York's children and families. The nine auctions raised a total of $140,230.

"Last season's Billustration campaign with New Era made every tunnel fit a truly memorable one, and I was proud to showcase each patient's creativity on game day. We heard the public's overall demand to get their hands on these one of one caps, and I think this release answered that call," said Allen. "Seeing all nine designs come together on this Re-Cap is really special, and knowing it will continue to support the Patricia Allen Fund and the amazing care provided at Golisano Children's Hospital makes it even more meaningful."

To celebrate the launch, all nine families from last season's Billustration campaign gathered at New Era's headquarters in Buffalo, New York, where Josh Allen, along with Chris Koch, CEO at New Era, and Danielle Koch, Executive Director at New Era Cap Foundation, presented a final check for $140,230 to the Patricia Allen Fund. After some birthday festivities, New Era gifted each family with a signed, framed photo of Allen wearing their specific Billustration Team Cap from last year's games.

Shop the 2025 Billustration Re-Cap today at neweracap.com and at New Era's Buffalo store.

ABOUT NEW ERA: Since 1920, New Era has been handcrafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with an expansive portfolio of global licenses, the addition of apparel and accessories lines, and a 1,000+ worldwide retail store network, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the world. Headquartered in Buffalo, NY, New Era products are sold in more than 125 countries. For more information on New Era's global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

PRESS CONTACT:

John Mackowiak

The Martin Group for New Era Cap, LLC

518-618-1175 | [email protected]

Lauren Menache, New Era Cap, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE New Era Cap LLC