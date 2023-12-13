DecafLife.com Launches to Change How the World Thinks of Decaf Coffee

News provided by

DecafLife.com

13 Dec, 2023, 08:11 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DecafLife.com launches today as the world's first digital media publication dedicated to decaffeinated coffee. Its founding team seeks to shift the world's perception of coffee without caffeine.

The decaf coffee market is estimated to be around $20bn in global annual revenue, according to Skyquest. Numerous communities - such as people with diabetes, anxiety, or who are pregnant - drink decaf for health reasons. And with a rise in health consciousness, interest in limiting caffeine is rising among younger demographics. Yet virtually no resources exist to help brands tell their stories and buyers to navigate to the best products.

"DecafLife.com will serve as the primary guide to the best decaf coffee in the world. We will also build a unique community by telling stories that every decaf drinker and roaster can relate to," said Sean West, a decaf-fueled entrepreneur who founded DecafLife.com.

Decaf has long been plagued by a reputation for poor flavor and the use of chemicals in its processing. But all that has changed with the advent of chemical-free decaffeination, and the rise of craft coffee brands that are sourcing and roasting high quality and single-origin decaf coffee.

"The time for decaf is now. Decaf used to be a necessary evil for those who wanted to avoid caffeine," says West. "Our goal is to make decaf a serious option for the health-conscious and for real coffee lovers - whether they just switch over in the afternoons or enjoy it all day."

DecafLife.com aims to build the primary online community around decaffeinated coffee. Brands will collaborate with DecafLife.com to tell the stories of their products. And decaf lovers will find products, apparel and gifts that enable them to tell their stories.

"The future of media is thoughtful content designed for niche and obsessive audiences. The founding team at DecafLife.com have identified one of the ripest opportunities in the market," said Adam Teeter, Founding Advisor to DecafLife.com and CEO of the leading beverage media outlet Vinepair.com.

DecafLife.com will be the single guide for the discerning decaf-drinker or those starting their journey. A combination of essential health information, roaster profiles, decaf reviews, interviews with high-performing decaf drinkers, and city guides provides a well-rounded resource lacking in the market today.

DecafLife.com's Founding Team also includes Joey Degrado, Tracy Feldman, and Diyana West who, together, bring unique skills as chefs, artists, and writers.

Contact Diyana West at [email protected] for press inquiries.

SOURCE DecafLife.com

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.