Decanter Market to Garner $528.3 Mn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.1% CAGR: Allied market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Decanter Market by Material (Glass and Plastic), End User (Commercial and Residential), and Sales Channel (Offline Channels and Online Channels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global decanter industry was pegged at $354.75 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $528.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Premiumization of decanters, spirit tourism, and proliferation of on-premise consumption of alcohol drive the growth of the global decanter market. However, negative health and social impact of alcohol and use of lead in making crystal glass decanter hinder the market growth. On the contrary, sales of decanter via online channels and popularity of plastic decanters present new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13436

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the sales of decanter as the prolonged lockdown across Asian and European countries disrupted the supply chain.

Majority of the sales of decanter via brick-and-mortar stores shifted to online sales channels during the pandemic.

However, increase in disposable income and expansion of the hospitality industry is likely to help the market get back on track post-pandemic.

The glass segment dominated the market

By type, the glass segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than 95% of the global decanter market, as glass decanters have become a symbol of status and grandeur. However, the plastic segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to its cost-effectiveness and superior durability as compared to glass decanters.

The commercial segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By form, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in outdoor consumption of alcoholic beverages. However, the residential segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fourths of the global decanter market, owing torise in consumption of alcohol and increase in demand for decanters in residential areas.

Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share

By region, the global decanter market across Europe, followed by North America, dominated in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, due to presence of market players and high penetration of decanters. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in urban population and improved standard of living in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13436

Major market players

Bormioli Luigi S.p.A.

Fiskars Group

Godinger

Lenox

Ngwenya Glass

Prestige Decanters

Riedel

Royal Selangor

Saver Glass

Tossware

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Home Beer Brewing Machine Market

Home Beer Brewing Machine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Bathtub Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

Plastic Furniture Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

Faucet Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research