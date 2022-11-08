Decanter Market to grow by USD 110.45 Mn by 2026, Segmentation by Materials and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The decanter market is expected to grow by USD 110.45 million during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Decanter Market 2022-2026

The growing number of pubs, bars, hotels, and home bars, access to online distribution channels and growing online sales of drinkware products, and rising popularity of wine, whiskey, and other spirits will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the criticality of inventory management and product sourcing might hamper the market growth.

Decanter Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Material

Glass



During the projected period, the glass segment's decanter market share will expand significantly. Since certain wines take longer to decant than others, a glass decanter with a broad base increases the amount of oxygen and speeds up the decanting process. Lead crystal glass decanters are a well-liked alternative to regular glass because the lead increases the index of refraction and gives the material a noticeably more glittering appearance.



Plastic

Geography

Europe



Europe will account for 28% of market growth. The decanter market in Europe is mostly centered in the UK and Germany . The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Throughout the projection period, the expansion of pubs, bars, hotels, and home bars will support the growth of the decanter market in Europe .

will account for 28% of market growth. The decanter market in is mostly centered in the UK and . The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Throughout the projection period, the expansion of pubs, bars, hotels, and home bars will support the growth of the decanter market in .

North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the

positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Buy Sample Report.

Decanter Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our decanter market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the personalization of drinkware for gifting purposes as one of the prime reasons driving the decanter market growth during the next few years.

Decanter Market 2022-2026: Vendor Insights

Competition among vendors operating in the global decanter market is high. Global vendors must concentrate on product portfolio expansions and product innovations to stay ahead of their competitors. In addition, vendors are focusing on inorganic growth in the market through merger and acquisition (M&A) of product-based companies.

Moreover, to leverage market opportunities, the companies operating in the global decanter market also focus on various other growth strategies, such as distribution agreements. These growth strategies have also allowed them to build a strong customer base and enhance their geographic reach globally.

Be Fun LLC

Bormioli Luigi Spa

Fiskars Group

Godinger Silver Art Co.

Lenox Corp.

Ngwenya Glass Swaziland/Eswatini

Prestige Decanters

Ravenscroft Crystal

Royal Selangor International

Saverglass SAS

Tiroler Glashutte GmbH

Wine Enthusiast Co.

ZALTO Glas GMBH

Zwiesel Kristallglas AG

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their

product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.



Decanter Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist decanter market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the decanter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the decanter market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of decanter market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed

annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Self-Heating Instant Hot Pot Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the self-heating instant hot pot market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Self-Heating Food Packaging Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the self-heating food packaging market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Decanter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.69% Market growth 2022-2026 $110.45 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.8 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 28% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, the UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Be Fun LLC, Bormioli Luigi Spa, Fiskars Group, Godinger Silver Art Co., Lenox Corp., Ngwenya Glass Swaziland/Eswatini, Prestige Decanters, Ravenscroft Crystal, Royal Selangor International, Saverglass SAS, Tiroler Glashutte GmbH, Wine Enthusiast Co., ZALTO Glas GMBH, and Zwiesel Kristallglas AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Material

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Material

5.3 Glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Glass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Glass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Glass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Plastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Plastic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Plastic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bormioli Luigi Spa

Exhibit 89: Bormioli Luigi Spa - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bormioli Luigi Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Bormioli Luigi Spa - Key offerings

10.4 Fiskars Group

Exhibit 92: Fiskars Group - Overview



Exhibit 93: Fiskars Group - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Fiskars Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Fiskars Group - Segment focus

10.5 Godinger Silver Art Co.

Exhibit 96: Godinger Silver Art Co. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Godinger Silver Art Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Godinger Silver Art Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Lenox Corp.

Exhibit 99: Lenox Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Lenox Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Lenox Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Ngwenya Glass Swaziland/Eswatini

Exhibit 102: Ngwenya Glass Swaziland/Eswatini - Overview



Exhibit 103: Ngwenya Glass Swaziland/Eswatini - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Ngwenya Glass Swaziland/Eswatini - Key offerings

10.8 Ravenscroft Crystal

Exhibit 105: Ravenscroft Crystal - Overview



Exhibit 106: Ravenscroft Crystal - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Ravenscroft Crystal - Key offerings

10.9 Tiroler Glashutte GmbH

Exhibit 108: Tiroler Glashutte GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 109: Tiroler Glashutte GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Tiroler Glashutte GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 Wine Enthusiast Co.

Exhibit 111: Wine Enthusiast Co. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Wine Enthusiast Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Wine Enthusiast Co. - Key offerings

10.11 ZALTO Glas GMBH

Exhibit 114: ZALTO Glas GMBH - Overview



Exhibit 115: ZALTO Glas GMBH - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: ZALTO Glas GMBH - Key offerings

10.12 Zwiesel Kristallglas AG

Exhibit 117: Zwiesel Kristallglas AG - Overview



Exhibit 118: Zwiesel Kristallglas AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Zwiesel Kristallglas AG - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio