Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with Hyzon Motors

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRB) ("DCRB"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon"), and all other proposals presented at DCRB's special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") held on July 15, 2021.

Approximately 95% of the votes cast on the business combination proposal at the Special Meeting were in favor of approving the business combination. DCRB plans to file the results of the Special Meeting, as tabulated by an independent inspector of elections, on a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") today.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the other customary closing conditions, the business combination is expected to close on July 16, 2021 and DCRB will change its name from "Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation" to "Hyzon Motors Inc." Hyzon Motors Inc.'s Class A common stock and Hyzon Motors Inc.'s warrants are expected to commence trading on The Nasdaq Global Select market under the symbols "HYZN" and "HYZNW", respectively, on July 19, 2021.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a target whose principal effort is developing and advancing a platform that decarbonizes the most carbon-intensive sectors. These include the energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation and commercial and residential sectors. DCRB is sponsored by an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings LLC and represents a further expansion of Riverstone's 15-year franchise in low-carbon investments, having established industry leading, scaled companies with more than $5 billion of equity invested in renewables.

About Hyzon Motors Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations also in Chicago and Detroit, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility. Hyzon is a hydrogen mobility company with an exclusive focus on the commercial vehicle market. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world to address diesel transportation which is one of the single largest sources of carbon emissions globally. The company is contributing to the escalating adoption of hydrogen vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

