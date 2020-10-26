Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation Completes Initial Public Offering

The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a target whose principal effort is developing and advancing a platform that decarbonizes the most carbon-intensive sectors. These include the energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation and commercial and residential sectors.

Robert Tichio, Chairman of the Company's Board and a Partner at Riverstone, said, "We are excited to announce this important milestone, and we are grateful for the support received from a broad group of investors who share our commitment to identifying a differentiated private company that is helping the world move toward a low-carbon future. There is tremendous potential for the environment and investors alike, as a multitude of industries are actively seeking ways to reduce their carbon footprint. Significant pools of capital are beginning to form and investor interest will be redirected towards these critical and innovative initiatives well into the future."

Mr. Tichio continued, "On behalf of the Board, we are very pleased to have Erik Anderson serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Erik's leadership, skills and experience as both an entrepreneur and an investor in the innovation economy will provide the Company access to the disruptive thinking that has the potential to scale up solutions for climate change."

Erik Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Today begins a new chapter with a clear vision, to pursue scalable solutions to decarbonize the global economy. With our truly diverse Board, comprised of talented and accomplished investors, academics and entrepreneurs, our Company is ideally situated to identify a superb, impactful company with which to consummate a transaction and to accelerate a low-carbon future. We are eager to get to work on behalf of our stockholders, and look forward to building a company founded on purpose."

Pierre Lapeyre, Jr. and David Leuschen, Co-founders of Riverstone, said, "Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation represents a further expansion of our 15-year franchise in low-carbon investments. During that time, we have established a number of industry leading companies of scale and numerous related projects, with more than $5 billion of equity to date. The IPO adds to the breadth of Riverstone's efforts and underscores the support from long-term and new investors. We believe that decarbonization will be a multi-decade investment megatrend and that Riverstone is well positioned, with deep experience, to make a significant impact for the environment and our investors. Having raised $1.4 billion in new capital across our low-carbon portfolio this year alone, we are actively furthering our efforts to address climate change with this new investment."

About Erik Anderson

Erik Anderson is a leader in global innovation recognized throughout his career for his business acumen and leadership. As the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of WestRiver Group (WRG), Anderson is redefining the paradigm of capital allocation with a transformative business model. The equity platform is led by gender-balanced teams, which empirical evidence suggests is correlated with better returns.

Anderson is a dynamic entrepreneur who challenges and disrupts industries. He has received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, was named by Goldman Sachs as one of the Top 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs and was awarded the Transformative CEO Award by The CEO Forum Group. Early in his career, Seattle's Puget Sound Business Journal recognized Anderson as one of the top "40 under 40" young achievers and emerging leaders. Erik is currently Executive Chairman of Singularity University and Topgolf Entertainment Group. In 2019 and 2018 he was ranked by Golf Inc. as the No. 3 Most Powerful Person in the golf industry.

Erik holds a master's and bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University and graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in Management Engineering from Claremont McKenna College.

About Riverstone

Riverstone is an energy and power-focused private investment firm founded in 2000 by David M. Leuschen and Pierre F. Lapeyre, Jr. with over $40 billion of equity capital raised to date. Riverstone conducts buyout, growth capital, and credit investments in the exploration & production, midstream, oilfield services, power and renewable sectors of the energy industry. With offices in New York, London, Houston, Menlo Park, Mexico City and Amsterdam, the firm has committed over $41 billion to more than 195 investments in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

