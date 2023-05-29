Decarbonizing Maritime and Aviation Overview 2023: Featuring Key Energy Transition Technologies and Case Studies

29 May, 2023, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Decarbonizing Maritime and Aviation Overview by Key Energy Transition Technologies and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Aviation and maritime represent two sectors that have proved difficult to decarbonize, with limited progress being made towards their respective emission targets. This outlook provides an overview of four technologies that will be key to the sectors' energy transition.
While the automotive sector experiences a strong growth in demand for electric vehicles, the aviation and maritime sectors have been slow to decarbonize. To incentivize emission reductions, both sectors have set bold net-zero targets. However, they remain far off track. Aviation and maritime represent two of the most difficult to abate sectors due to their demand for cost effective and energy dense fuels. Due to this requirement, it is likely that both sectors will need to engage with a combination of energy transition technologies to suit individual use cases. This report assesses the suitability of electrification, alternative fuels, hydrogen, and carbon capture, utilization and storage as energy transition technologies that hold decarbonization potential for both sectors. The report outlines their prospects as well as the challenges of their application.
Key Highlights
- Advantages and disadvantages of each energy transition technology for both aviation and maritime
- Global production/ capacity forecasts for hydrogen, CCS, renewable fuels, and synthetic fuels
- Case studies of companies leading each sector's decarbonization
Scope
- Aviation and maritime's current carbon emissions and net-zero goals
- An overview of four technologies that will be key to decarbonizing both sectors, which include electrification, alternative fuels, hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS)
- An assessment of energy transition technologies' suitability for different use cases in aviation and maritime
- Market forecasts for hydrogen, CCS, renewable fuels, and synthetic fuels
- An summary of challenges that will hamper the adoption of these technologies by both industries
- Case studies from companies that are leading both sectors' decarbonization
Reasons to Buy
- Identify the market trends of energy transition technologies within aviation and maritime
- Develop market insight into current rates of technology adoption in aviation and maritime and the factors that will shape both sectors' decarbonization
- Identify the companies most active within electrification, alternative fuels, hydrogen and CCUS technologies in the aviation and maritime industries.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Aviation and maritime carbon emissions
- Aviation and maritime's contribution to climate change
- Aviation and maritime's progress towards net zero
- Introduction to energy transition technologies
- Four key energy transition technologies for aviation and maritime
- Technologies by decarbonization potential , stage, and suitability for aviation and maritime
- Advantages and disadvantages of energy transition technologies
- Macroeconomic challenges that will pose a barrier to decarbonization
- Electrifying aviation and maritime
- Electrification holds decarbonization potential for short journeys
- Case studies from aviation
- Case studies from maritime
- Alternative fuels in aviation and maritime
- Alternative fuel production under a net-zero scenario
- Case studies from aviation and maritime
- Hydrogen in aviation and maritime
- Global hydrogen production and hydrogen production for transport sector
- Case studies from aviation and maritime
- CCUS in aviation and maritime
- Global carbon capture capacity, 2018-2030
- Case studies from aviation and maritime
Contact the Publisher
