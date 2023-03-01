Decasonic Boosts Best-in-Class Venture Team with Two Venture Investment Hires to Work with Bold Founders to Accelerate Mainstream Adoption of Web3 and Blockchain

An Expanded Investor Team Unlocks the Potential for Web3, Metaverse, AI and more, Boosting Origination and Fresh Perspectives

CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decasonic , the global venture and digital assets fund building blockchain innovation, announced today two new hires to its venture investment team to assist in driving growth and achieving company goals. The move happens with an increased need for origination, helping founders accelerate global mainstream adoption with product marketing, category creation and investor deal fit.

Danny Pantuso and Lauren Tierney join Decasonic as Venture Investors, expanding the investment team based in the company's Chicago office. These two hires will report directly to Paul Hsu, founder and CEO of Decasonic in Chicago, IL. Pantuso and Tierney will source opportunities on the frontier of Web3 pre-seed, seed stage venture and digital assets, both domestically and internationally. They will also maintain, innovate and interface on VC data and the Decasonic software stack while activating the Decasonic ecosystem of founders, investors and other strategic partners, among other responsibilities.

"We continue to seek out and add capabilities to our best-in-class venture team, meeting founders where they are and driving with energy, passion, empathy and commitment, where bold founders meet us with energy, passion, entrepreneurship and determination," said Paul Hsu, founder and CEO of Decasonic. "Augmenting our team while maintaining our core values and principles with exciting, outcome-oriented individuals will bring countless new opportunities to our deal team. Danny and Lauren are energetic, driven and work empathetically with outlier founders who value discipline and speed in execution."

Pantuso and Tierney hail from the Bay Area with extensive backgrounds, education and experience in venture capital. Pantuso specializes in product identification, with empathy for founders and a love of gaming, much like Hsu. Tierney excels with marketing, is an adept creator of narratives that will help founders shape their stories, and is a "super-connector" networker.

"You could say Venture Capital is in my veins. My parents were managing partners at NeoCarta Venture and some of my earliest memories involved meeting with founders in Menlo Park, in the heart of Sand Hill Road," explained Danny Pantuso. "That's also where I first met Paul Hsu, where he was working in the same role I fulfill today,

Pantuso received a degree in Management Science and Engineering at Stanford, where he studied design thinking at the D.School on the frontier of entrepreneurship and technological innovation. Upon graduating, he turned down a job at Microsoft in Silicon Valley for a job 10 thousand miles away in Iceland. There, he honed his product skills, leading two development teams at Iceland's largest travel marketplace.

"As co-founder/co-host of Allowlist, a weekly podcast highlighting different use cases for blockchain technology and the metaverse, I believe that web3 presents a unique opportunity to build a better digital world and solve problems that span every industry, from healthcare and education to consumer loyalty and sustainability," said Lauren Tierney. "I am excited by the opportunity at Decasonic, where we firmly believe that blockchain technology holds the key to unlocking trillion-dollar opportunities and are committed to leveraging its disruptive potential to accelerate the pace of progress toward a better future."

Tierney is a rising star in the web3 space and has been invited to speak at various businesses and organizations to provide education on the fundamentals of web3 and advise on how blockchain technology, tokenization, and metaverse activations can create measurable results for businesses. She previously worked at Atlassian, a software development company based in Australia, as a Senior Experiential Marketing Manager and NetEquity Real Estate before joining Decasonic.

ABOUT DECASONIC:

Decasonic is the venture and digital assets fund building blockchain and web3 innovation. They draw on decades of experience as tech investors and operators to help founders in blockchain accelerate product-market fit and scale growth. As believers, builders, and investors in blockchain since 2013, they've engineered a systematic approach to iconic growth – with people, data, and relationships as the north stars of the fund.

