Decathlon Expands US Distribution Channels to New Retailers

"We're excited to bring Decathlon's products to a wide range of customers by offering them at respected outdoor, sporting goods and retail stores across the United States," says Christian Ollier, CEO of Decathlon USA. "Our vision at Decathlon is to sustainably bring the power of sport to everyone, everywhere. With people taking to the outdoors in record numbers, we believe this move will allow us to reach more people and support our mission by offering great products at approachable prices."

Decathlon was founded in 1976 in France as a sporting goods retailer and has grown to be one of the world's largest sporting goods brands. Its foray into manufacturing began with a bicycle in 1986 and now contains over 30 in-house brands spanning more than 80 sport categories. With its main headquarters in northern France, Decathlon has design facilities in the Mont Blanc Valley dedicated to outdoor gear, in Hendaye for water sports equipment development and a number of other design centers in locations that are fully dedicated to different specialty sports categories.

Decathlon offers a wide selection of products that include entry-level options through high-performance, technical gear. The product mix will vary from retailer to retailer to meet the needs of each customer segment, all with the goal to make sports and the outdoors more accessible.

The announcement comes as Decathlon attends the Outdoor Retailer trade show in Denver for the first time. Attendance of the tradeshow and the move to expand distribution channels to major cornerstone retail stores in the U.S. signals Decathlon's growth trajectory, and opens the door for Decathlon products to expand beyond direct-to-consumer channels to other specialty retailers.

About Decathlon: Decathlon is a leading sporting goods brand that designs, tests and creates products for a wide range of sports and activities. Decathlon's mission is to make sports and the outdoors more accessible, while acting responsibly for the planet. Decathlon has in-house brands dedicated to specific sport categories. Founded in 1976, Decathlon is headquartered in France and active abroad in 70 countries with more than 1,600 points of sale. Decathlon's service, brands and store teams have been working with a constant ambition: to innovate in all areas to be the main playing partner of all sports lovers. For more information, please visit decathlon.com/pages/press.

