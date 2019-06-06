Decathlon Introduces Cashless Retailing for All

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Decathlon, the self-proclaimed world leader in sporting goods retailing, recently opened their US flagship high-tech retail location in Emeryville, California. With more than 1,500 stores in 49 countries, Decathlon is making a technological splash with their newest location. Touting a "cashless" retailing solution aimed at simplifying and speeding up the checkout process, shoppers avoid long checkout lines and registers while they engage directly with Decathlon teammates on the retail floor putting them closer to the products they are shopping for. Using a sophisticated combination of technology solutions using RFID, QR codes, and iPhone transactions, shoppers can check out their purchases at any point within the store using their mobile phone, their Apple watch, gift cards, or their traditional credit and debit cards. They cannot use cash.

Cash-2-Card Self-Service Kiosk

Confronted with the notion of disenfranchised consumers, Decathlon turned to Self-Service Networks and their innovative "GiftWise Cash-2-Card" gift card dispensing self-service kiosk. With this self-service touch screen kiosk, consumers paying with cash are able to convert their paper currency into Decathlon gift cards. "Self-Service Networks has been an integral partner for us since the opening of our first Decathlon Superstore in the United States," says Ashley Benson, product manager at Decathlon USA. "With their help and collaboration, we've been able to offer a seamless cashless checkout process that allows customers to complete quick transactions. Customers who prefer to use cash at checkout have the ability to access Decathlon Gift Cards through the GiftWise Cash-2-Card solution. They can then complete their transaction using our cashless point of sale system. We hope that this innovative approach to retailing can be used for our future expansion throughout the US."

Retailer innovation continues to be a key element toward driving retail sales growth in the US. Ensuring that consumers from all ranges of the technological spectrum can participate in these advances helps achieve this successfully. "For over twenty years, Self-Service Networks has been empowering customers with innovative self-service transaction solutions," says Thomas Smith, President of Self-Service Networks. "Our GiftWise Cash-2-Card is our latest iteration of card dispensing innovations that help empower customers preferring to use cash payments to participate in everyday retail." With the legislative backlash on "cashless" retailers hitting Philadelphia, New Jersey, New York and most recently in San Francisco, innovative retail solutions like the GiftWise Cash-2-Card self-service kiosk is a welcome solution to support a growing trend.

