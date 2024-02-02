DECATHLON UNVEILS A CUTTING-EDGE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE ON APPLE VISION PRO

News provided by

DECATHLON

02 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to offering a state-of-the-art experience to its customers, DECATHLON, the world's largest sporting goods retailer, is launching a brand new immersive shopping app for Apple Vision Pro, which will be available on February 2nd in the United States.

The result of several months of in-house development by dedicated teams, the DECATHLON app has been reimagined for Apple Vision Pro to enable customers discover the company's latest outdoor and cycling product innovations and shop for their favorite sporting goods.

This new app offers DECATHLON customers a seamless and immersive shopping adventure and will help users view, choose and buy new DECATHLON products and even discover the stories behind their favorite gear.

DECATHLON has a strong ambition to move people through the wonders of sport and their teams are constantly developing more ways to create an immersive customer experience. The use of new tools like the Apple Vision Pro will offer DECATHLON shoppers a new way to engage with the brand, both at home and in stores.

Barbara Martin Coppola, Chief Executive Officer of DECATHLON, says: "We are thrilled to be proposing such a unique and immersive experience to our customers on the Apple Vision Pro. We're going one step further in our commitment to innovating the world of modern sport. Customers can step inside our tents or check out our new bikes in 3D from the comfort of their own home - a revolution in the shopping experience. What comes next is bound to be exceptional, as we continue to accompany people in their sporting experiences in new and exciting ways."

ABOUT DECATHLON
DECATHLON is the world's largest sporting goods retailer, with over 1,700 stores and 105,000 teammates in more than 70 countries. With its integrated business model, DECATHLON specializes in the creation and production of innovative sporting goods designed to delight and move people through the wonders of sport all around the world.

MEDIA CONTACT
Olivier PEDRO-JOSE - Global Head of Media & Public Relations
[email protected]

Link to images and video

SOURCE DECATHLON

Also from this source

DECATHLON ACQUIRES BERGFREUNDE

DECATHLON is pleased to announce the acquisition of Bergfreunde, an online specialist retailer for mountain sports, climbing, and outdoor equipment....

DECATHLON ACQUIRES BERGFREUNDE

DECATHLON is pleased to announce the acquisition of Bergfreunde, an online specialist retailer for mountain sports, climbing, and outdoor equipment....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.