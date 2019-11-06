Decatur-Based Construction Resources Expands Its Surfacing Distribution in the Southeast

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Resources, otherwise known as CR, purchased Any Old Stone to expand its UMI distribution network into the Jacksonville market. Earlier this year, CR acquired UMI, with locations in Boynton Beach, Naples and Tampa. With the addition of this fourth UMI location, the company grows to be one of the largest surfacing distributors in the southeast, offering leading materials like Pompeii Quartz, Vetrazzo, Antolini, porcelain and exotic natural stone-like quartzite, granite and marble.

Exotic granite selection available in all locations

"The addition of a Jacksonville facility is part of our strategic effort to grow and expand our surfacing division so we can better service both the residential and commercial segments in the Florida market," Mitch Hires, CEO of Construction Resources stated. "We've grown sales year over year through our multiple locations, offering a wide range of products like countertops, appliances, glass and fireplaces, to name a few. Any Old Stone was a perfect fit to our UMI model, and with this acquisition, we hope to see continued growth," he concluded.

Any Old Stone's 15,000-square-foot, indoor stone gallery was designed with the customer in mind, an important factor to UMI's vision for an exceptional in-store surface buying experience. "Any Old Stone and UMI have been doing business together for the past five years, and our business models are vertically aligned," said Don DiNorcia, president of UMI. "We believe that, with the addition of this location and the market knowledge and relationships built through our partnership thus far, we will be able to exceed our customers' service expectations," he added.

Ennio Marcantuono opened Any Old Stone in 2014 with the goal to provide a state-of-the-art facility where customers could come in and visualize how the company's exclusive selection of stone would integrate into their own project. Ennio and his team will oversee the day-to-day operations of the facility, which will now operate under UMI - Jacksonville.

"Our product assortment has been very beneficial to our customer base, as it allows them to hand-select from natural stones and semi-precious, as well as high-performance, materials like quartz and porcelain," Marcantuono added. I am very happy to join the UMI team and to continue leading a group of dedicated individuals."

For more information, visit www.constructionresourcesusa.com.

About Construction Resources

Construction Resources provides residential and commercial customers with a one-stop-shop for their kitchen, bath, countertops, multi-family cabinets, flooring, appliances, garage doors, fireplaces, glass and mirror and specialty needs. The company has experienced significant sales growth over the last decade, in part, by expanding their coverage through acquiring businesses that align with their strategic mission. Construction Resources subsidiaries include Atlanta Marble Mfg., Atlanta Kitchen, Atlanta Glass & Mirror, Florida Bath & Surfaces, CR Home of Alabama, Builders Floor Covering and Tile, Builder Specialties, Colonial Lighting, Sewell Appliance, National StoneWorks and ARD.

