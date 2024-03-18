Decca Energy Elevates Worker Competency Utilizing Aclaimant's Oil and Gas Risk Management Platform

The partnership combines Aclaimant's oil and gas competency assessment platform with Decca Energy's highly specialized consulting services to reduce risk and increase safety awareness for Oil and Gas Sector clients in the United States and Canada.

CHICAGO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclaimant , the leading, proactive Safety and RMIS platform, is proud to partner with Decca Energy , a knowledge and expertise consulting leader covering all facets of the drilling, completion, and production phases for the oil and gas sector. Aclaimant's technology platform, with Decca's expert validation service, is used to assess and improve the competency of contingent workers in field operating and safety-sensitive roles. The comprehensive solution is designed to improve worker competency, enhance productivity, reduce risk/life safety events and identify leaders.

This partnership combines Aclaimant's oil & gas competency platform and Decca Energy's highly specialized services Post this Decca is a valued business partner for both Upstream and Midstream owner/operators across North America. Decca’s workforce consists of highly specialized consultants providing the energy sector with drilling/completions/production consulting services and facilities/pipeline inspection services.

Developed in collaboration with one of Decca's global energy clients, this proprietary technology and service solution was designed to fundamentally transform workforce productivity, assess leadership capabilities, and improve safety awareness, including field validation.

"Decca Energy, a division of Employbridge, is proud to have contributed toward the development of a contingent worker Competency Assessment solution for the Oil & Gas Industry. Along with Aclaimant and a recognized global Energy enterprise leader, the solution was developed to improve field-related workforce productivity/technical skills, enhance risk management, and improve safety awareness. The Decca Competency Assessment program, powered by Aclaimant, provides our North American clients with the ongoing transparency and validation of workforce proficiency to optimize field productivity and safe work environment - Billy Milam, CEO, Employbridge"

With Aclaimant, Decca's clients can oversee worker competencies as well as leadership behavioral traits while leveraging reporting and dashboards to uncover quantitative insights about their field workforce skills and safety practices.

"We are incredibly excited to work with Decca Energy, and provide an oil & gas solution where they can use analytics to improve competency, reduce life safety events and identify future leaders. Our platform will allow Decca to continually improve contingent worker's skills and their safety practices." said David Wald, CEO and co-founder of Aclaimant. "Streamlined data means better decisions, better prioritization, and better outcomes."

To learn more about the competency assessment platform, visit https://deccacompetencyassessment.com/oil-gas-competency-excellence#

To learn more about Aclaimant, please visit https://www.aclaimant.com .

About Aclaimant

Aclaimant is the first Active Risk Management platform, enabling companies to reduce the cost of risk and drive higher productivity while empowering every employee to be a risk manager. As the RMIS built to deliver insights and results, Aclaimant transforms how companies manage data, people, and processes through its workplace safety, incident and claims management, and analytics solutions. Thousands of safety and risk management professionals rely on Aclaimant to achieve better outcomes. For more information, visit www.aclaimant.com.

About Decca Energy

Decca is a valued business partner for both Upstream and Midstream owner/operators across North America. Decca's workforce consists of highly specialized consultants providing the energy sector with drilling/completions/production consulting services and facilities/pipeline inspection services. Our core values include trust, integrity and partnership. Decca is an operating division of Employbridge, the largest industrial staffing/workforce provider in the US. To learn more, visit www.deccaenergy.com

