Decca Records To Release Original Soundtrack To Ron Howard-Directed Documentary 'Pavarotti' And Companion 3-CD Set 'Pavarotti: The Greatest Hits' On June 7

Pavarotti: Music from the Motion Picture draws from Pavarotti's rich recorded catalog and follows the arc of the film. It features selections from operas such as "Turandot," "La bohème," "Aida," "Tosca" and more as well as Italian songs and collaborations with friends such as Plácido Domingo, José Carreras ("'O sole mio," "Nessun dorma"), U2, Brian Eno, Passengers ("Miss Sarajevo"), and others. Touchingly, the complete recording of Puccini's "Donna non vidi mai," which Pavarotti dedicated to Princess Diana, is included. In addition to a special unreleased song with Andrea Bocelli, the soundtrack also features Pavarotti's duet of "Ave Maria" with Bono, available for the first time commercially. The song, recorded live during the 2003 "Pavarotti & Friends for SOS Iraq" benefit concert in Modena, Italy, is available now for streaming and as an instant grat download with digital pre-order.

A CBS Films Polygram Entertainment Brian Grazer presentation, PAVAROTTI is an Imagine Entertainment and White Horse Pictures production.

Pavarotti's incredible repertoire can be explored in further depth with the new three-disc/digital best of collection, Pavarotti: The Greatest Hits, which serves as a companion to the soundtrack and film. The anthology features 67 of the world-renowned tenor's most well-known recordings and collaborations and includes the best of his "Opera Arias," "Italian Songs & Sacred Arias" and "Great Duets." Fittingly opening with his iconic performance of "Nessun dorma," the "Opera Arias" disc spans the opera legend's entire career and includes beloved performances from "La bohéme," "Rigoletto," "Pagliacci," "Tosca," "Carmen" and "Madama Butterfly." More than 20 of Pavarotti's most powerful works including "O Sole Mio," "Caruso," "Volare," "O Holy Night," "Mama" and "Funiculì, funiculà" are collected together on "Italian Songs & Sacred Arias."

The set is rounded out with a series of "Great Duets" that showcases The People's Tenor performing captivating duets with a who's who of musical superstars, including Andrea Bocelli, Céline Dion, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder and more. Exclusive to the album are five previously unreleased duets with some of the biggest names in music: Barry White, James Brown, Lou Reed, Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Sting. Having recently been unearthed and remastered, these tracks, recorded live at the "Pavarotti & Friends" concerts, the series of star-studded benefit performances hosted by Pavarotti in his home town of Modena, Italy between 1992 and 2003, provide a poignant reminder of Pavarotti's compassion, humanity and enduring relationships with so many comparable stars from the world of popular entertainment. Never before, or since, has an operatic superstar made such an impact. That was the special genius of Pavarotti.

ABOUT PAVAROTTI – THE FILM:

From the filmmaking team behind the highly-acclaimed documentary The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years, PAVAROTTI is a riveting film that lifts the curtain on the icon who brought opera to the people. Academy Award winner Ron Howard puts audiences front row center for an exploration of The Voice...The Man...The Legend. Luciano Pavarotti gave his life to the music and a voice to the world. The global cinematic event from Imagine Entertainment, White Horse Pictures, Universal Music Group's Polygram Entertainment, and CBS Films, features history-making performances and intimate interviews, including never-before-seen footage and cutting-edge Dolby Atmos technology.

ABOUT DECCA 90:

This year sees one of the most iconic record labels in the world, Decca Records, turn 90 years old. Since its formation on February 28, 1929, Decca has burgeoned from a prosperous British company to a fully-fledged international powerhouse, quickly earning the title as 'The Supreme Record Company' – a statement that resonates stronger than ever today.

Decca has been the home to countless legendary musicians from Luciano Pavarotti to David Bowie, Dame Vera Lynn to Bing Crosby, Tom Jones to Billie Holiday, The Rolling Stones to Mantovani and is now providing the platform for a new generation of ambitious artists at the forefront of their scenes – names such as Andrea Bocelli, Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Gregory Porter, who continue to represent the label's cultural legacy.

PAVAROTTI: MUSIC FROM THE MOTION PICTURE

Nessun Dorma (Turandot) Voce'e notte Pour mon âme quel destin (La fille du regiment) Una furtiva lagrima (L'elisir d'amore) Celeste Aida (Aida) Me voglio fa'na casa Questa o quella (Rigoletto) La donna è mobile (Rigoletto) O soave fanciulla (La bohème) E lucevan le stelle (Tosca) Vesti la giubba (Pagliacci) (Live in Philadelphia ) Silenzio cantatore 'A vucchella (Live at Carnegie Hall, New York ) Libiamo ne'lieti calici (Brindisi) (La Traviata) 'O sole mio (Live in Rome , 1990 – Original Three Tenors Concert) Donna non vidi mai ( Manon Lescaut ) (Live in Hyde Park , London ) Miss Sarajevo (Pavarotti & Friends Concert for the Children of Bosnia ) Pietà, Signore (Live at Carnegie Hall, New York ) Nessun dorma (Live in Rome , 1990 – Original Three Tenors Concert)

BONUS TRACKS Ave Maria, dolce Maria Miserere* (Live with Zucchero & Andrea Bocelli ) Schubert: Ave Maria* (Live duet with Bono, Pavarotti & Friends for SOS Iraq concert 2003)

*PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

PAVAROTTI: THE GREATEST HITS TRACK LISTING

CD 1 – OPERA ARIAS

Nessun Dorma (Turandot) Che gelida manina (La bohème) Una furtiva lagrima (L'elisir d'amore) Pour mon âme quel destin (La fille du regiment) La donna è mobile (Rigoletto) Di quella pira (Il trovatore) E lucevan le stelle (Tosca) Vesti la guibba (Pagliacci) Donna non vidi mai ( Manon Lescaut ) Spirto gentil (La Favorita) La fleur que tu m'avais jetée (Carmen) O soave fanciulla (La bohème) Recondita armonia (Tosca) Pourquoi me réveiller (Werther) M'appari (Martha) Ch'ella mi creda libero e lontano (La Faniculla del West) Celeste Aida (Aida) Di rigori armato il seno (Der Rosenkavalier) Come un bel di di Maggio (Andrea Chénier) Cielo e mar (La Gioconda) Addio, fiorito asil (Madama Butterfly) Amor ti vieta (Fedora) O Paradiso (L'Africaine) Questa o quella (Rigoletto) Brindisi (La Traviata)

CD 2 – ITALIAN SONGS & SACRED ARIAS

O Sole Mio Caruso La Danza Volare Torna a Surriento Ti adoro 'A vucchella Vivere La Mia Canzone Al Vento Non ti scordar di me Ave Maria (Schubert) Ingemisco (Verdi Requiem) Panis Angelicus (Franck) O Holy Night (Adam) Mamma L'ultima canzone Buongiourno a te Mattinata Core 'ngrato Passione Santa Lucia Granada Funiculi, funicula

CD 3 – GREAT DUETS

Au fond du temple saint (Pearl Fishers' Duet) Bizet Les pécheurs de perles Sì, pel ciel marmoreo giuro! Verdi Otello Angiol di pace (Live from Lincoln Center) Bellini Beatrice di Tenda Notte 'e piscatore with Andrea Bocelli Miserere* with Zucchero & Andrea Bocelli Miss Sarajevo with Passengers (U2, Brian Eno ) Live Like Horses with Elton John I Hate You Then I Love You with Céline Dion Hero with Mariah Carey Holy Mother with Eric Clapton The Magic of Love with Lionel Richie Too Much Love Will Kill You* with Queen ( Brian May & Roger Taylor ) Peace Just Wanted To Be Free with Stevie Wonder When We Dance* with Sting You're The First, The Last, My Everything* with Barry White It's A Man's, Man's, Man's World* with James Brown Perfect Day* with Lou Reed My Way with Frank Sinatra Nessun Dorma with José Carreras & Plácido Domingo (Three Tenors 1990 Concert)

*PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Official Site | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Pavarotti Official Facebook | Pavarotti Site | Pavarotti Foundation

SOURCE Decca/UMe