Decca Records, US, Announces New Exclusive Partnership With GoNoodle, America's Leading Entertainment Company Dedicated To Empowering Kids

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Decca Records, US, the mainstream and classical U.S. arm of Universal Music Group's Global Classics and Jazz division, today announced a new partnership with GoNoodle, a media and technology company with a suite of active engagement products for kids and the adults who love them.

This partnership comes with the launch of Decca Family, which will be home to GoNoodle Records – a newly created label that will allow GoNoodle to expand and further develop its existing repertoire, collaborative A&R, and global distribution.

Founded less than seven years ago, GoNoodle was created by social-emotional learning experts and is dedicated to empowering next-generation humans and positively charging every day with Good Energy through fun content that kids love and parents and teachers trust. Currently, more than 13 million American kids play GoNoodle every month – reaching kids in about 80 percent of U.S. public schools. Since launch, there have been more than 28 billion activity minutes on GoNoodle.

GoNoodle's broad catalog of music videos and songs is designed to get elementary-aged kids moving, to bring them moments of mindfulness, and to help them feel more connected to themselves and others.

The announcement comes alongside the creation and launch of Decca Family, a new dedicated imprint focusing on music for children and families, which will be the home for GoNoodle Records within Decca Records, US.

Graham Parker, President of Decca Records, US says, "Now more than ever, with so many schools disrupted by the pandemic, families are relying on music and movement videos to help their kids learn, dance, and generally get the wiggles out. GoNoodle is the leading source of music to help kids and families laugh and learn together. We are especially excited to work alongside KC and his team to enhance GoNoodle's offerings and help bring GoNoodle to even more children across the country. Given Decca Records, US' relationships with the DSPs, our vast network of international label partners under UMG's Global Classics and Jazz division, and our relationships with artists, producers and managers, we will help take GoNoodle's vision to the next level."

GoNoodle's CEO, KC Estenson, says of the partnership, "GoNoodle is one of the fastest-growing, kid brands in the world and we wanted to be partnered with the best music company on the planet to extend the reach of the music of GoNoodle so we can create positivity and good energy for kids everywhere - and the grownups who love them."

About Decca Records, US:

Decca Records, US is home to superstar acts such as Andrea Bocelli, Idina Menzel, Max Richter, Lang Lang, Ólafur Arnalds, Ludovico Einaudi, and more. It is also the proud partner of European sister labels Decca Records, Decca Classics, Deutsche Grammophon, ECM, and Mercury KX. Decca Records, US also encompasses US-based label Decca Gold, which focuses on American classical artists and composers such as New York Philharmonic, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Ellen Reid, Christopher Tin, Chad Lawson, as well as Paragon, a label for emerging voices such as Lucas Vidal.

About GoNoodle:

GoNoodle is a media and technology company with a suite of active engagement products for kids and the adults who love them. Created by social-emotional learning experts, GoNoodle is dedicated to empowering next-generation humans and helping the grown-ups who love them positively charge every day with Good Energy. Used in millions of homes and four-out-of-five U.S. public elementary schools, GoNoodle's interACTIVE content that can energize, focus, calm, or cheer up. To turn screen time into active time, convert any space to play space, and make every time the best time - there's a GoNoodle for that - visit www.gonoodle.com to get started. Headquartered everywhere kids are.

