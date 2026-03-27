Deccan AI Raises $25 Million to Build 'Super Accurate AI'

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where many companies are breathlessly talking about super intelligence, Deccan AI is focusing hard on super accuracy, and has just raised $25M to push that mission forward. The round was led by A91 Partners, with participation from Susquehanna and prior investor Prosus Ventures. The capital will help Deccan invest further in the most pressing problems in the foundation model space today, and double down on data for enterprises and robotics.

Rukesh Reddy, Founder of Deccan AI

Deccan AI grew by 10x last year, working with the top frontier labs and enterprises in the world, including a majority of the 'Magnificent 7'. Its work cuts across modalities, including agentic, code, the physical world, and more.

For labs, Deccan runs the full post–training stack: expert human trajectories, rigorous evals, and RL environments that get models ready for high–stakes use. For enterprises, it delivers a hybrid human + automated eval suite 'Helix', and also the scaled ops automation suite 'EnterpriseOS'. These products plug into messy processes and turn fragile pilots into production workflows. They are powered by Deccan's RL environments, and are underpinned by a global pool of 1 million+ domain experts.

"We've reached a tipping point where the industry is moving past the 'chatbot' phase," said Rukesh Reddy, Founder, Deccan AI. "Getting an agent to work in a demo is one thing; getting it to handle high–stakes business logic is another. This funding allows us to scale post–training data, invest in cutting-edge research, and build enterprise-grade infra."

Investor Perspectives

"Deccan is building the essential infrastructure for the next decade of software," said Kaushik Anand, Partner, A91 Partners. "As the world moves from experimentation to execution, the need for Deccan's evaluation and monitoring layer becomes non-negotiable. They are making it safe for consumers and enterprises to actually trust AI."

About Deccan AI

Deccan AI, headquartered in Mountain View, CA, is a GenAI data company that runs the post–training and production layer for labs and enterprises – from expert feedback and RL environments to managed AI workforces and monitoring. It has quietly become the gold–standard data provider for post–training. Built on top of Deccan AI Experts, its global expert network, the company helps AI labs and enterprises build, deploy, and scale AI agents that are accurate and work in the real world. Learn more at Deccan.AI

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SOURCE Deccan AI