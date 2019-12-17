December 18th is Smoke Soldiers Day in Santa Rosa, California

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "How can we ever properly thank these brave men and women who protect our homes and save our lives?" asks Smoke Soldiers composer, David Benjamin Gruenbaum.

Gruenbaum's city, Santa Rosa, California underwent a horrific fire in October 2017, and then was threatened by the massive Kincade fire in 2019. "Our family home was in imminent danger of burning up. I will be forever grateful to all of those who saved our house two separate times!" says Gruenbaum.

Smoke Soldiers Smoke Soldiers t-shirts David Benjamin Gruenbaum

A group of grateful Santa Rosa citizens decided to create Smoke Soldiers day to honor and support the firefighters and first responders who came from all over the country to save their homes and businesses.

On Wednesday, December 18th, residents from all over Sonoma County will wear Smoke Soldiers t-shirts and hoodies. In addition, restaurants and businesses like Superburger, East West, Los Tres Chiles, Trattoria Cattaneo, etc. have decided to outfit their entire staffs, who will wear Smoke Soldiers t-shirts at work to commemorate Smoke Soldiers day.

Also, on 12/18 all of the restaurants are extending a 15% discount to firefighters/first responders. "We all want to thank all of these wonderful people for helping us through our crises," says Gruenbaum

It's not too late to join Smoke Soldiers Day: Smoke Soldiers CDs, t-shirts, and sweatshirts are available for purchase at www.smokesoldiers.org , and Gruenbaum says he welcomes hearing from restaurants and businesses who would like to outfit their employees.

All profits from Smoke Soldiers product sales will go to the Santa Rosa Firefighter Union charity: Toy for Kids, which provides toys to needy children all through Sonoma County.

Smoke Soldiers features some of California's top talent. Ed Goldfarb, the Pokemon composer and producer, produced and arranged Smoke Soldiers. Ben Dixon, the lead singer of Pokemon themes is the main vocalist. Definition Films, Northern California's leading video/film company created the Smoke Soldiers video, which features the mesmerizing photography of Tenaya Fleckenstein. In addition, Christine Tafoya, Deluxe Modern Designs, designed the Smoke Soldiers CD cover and Tina Stenger, Diabla Design, developed the Smoke Soldiers website.

Smoke Soldiers is also quickly gaining national recognition. Firefighters across the country are writing to say how much they love the Smoke Soldiers song/video. Jeffrey Johnson, CEO of the Western Fire Chiefs Association, says, "Such an impressive video production. Thank you for all your passion and support!" Joe Payne, the Memphis, Tennessee Chief Fire Marshall calls Smoke Soldiers, "Marvelous!" Abel Parra from the Phoenix, Arizona fire department, says that Smoke Soldiers is a "Great, inspiring, and encouraging song!" Tom Welch, the fire chief for Mill Valley, California says, "The music is awesome!"

Gruenbaum's underground 80's hit, Dancing on the Wire, is currently experiencing a revival on YouTube and Discogs. On Discogs, Dancing on the Wire, a single, has sold as high as $77 and some sellers are now asking as high as $144 per copy.

Gruenbaum is also known for writing local Sonoma County favorites, I Love Santa Rosa and Sonoma County, That's My Paradise!

For more information, contact Heather Chagnon Gruenbaum at 231255@email4pr.com, (707) 235-3289

