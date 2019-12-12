December is Full of Festive Fun at Baskin-Robbins with New Signature Holiday Cakes and Seasonal Flavors

Visitors will spot a friendly face in the cake case this month with the new Reindeer Cake straight from the North Pole featuring an adorable reindeer face, chocolate snout and antlers. Guests can customize their cake with their favorite cake and ice cream flavors. Cakes can be ordered online at order.baskinrobbins.com or through the Baskin-Robbins Mobile App.

"December is a time for friends and family," said Shannon Blakely, Vice President of Marketing, Baskin-Robbins U.S. and Canada. "Whether you are hosting a holiday party or need a sweet escape from the holiday hustle and bustle, Baskin-Robbins is here to help you end 2019 on a sweet note."

Fans can also celebrate the season with signature Baskin-Robbins flavors that are home for the holidays including: Winter White Chocolate®, a white chocolate-flavored ice cream with cherry pieces in a chocolate-flavored coating and a cherry ribbon; Eggnog, a rich, thick eggnog-flavored ice cream; and Peppermint, a pink peppermint-flavored ice cream with pieces of peppermint candy.

These scoops of holiday joy can also be spread to friends and family with a Baskin-Robbins gift card. Whether you are looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer or a way to say thank you, giving the gift of ice cream is always on everyone's wish list. Gift cards are available for purchase at your local Baskin-Robbins, in the Baskin-Robbins Mobile App and online at BaskinRobbins.com or Amazon.com. Guests can also send off the year on a sweet note and Celebrate 31 on Tuesday, Dec. 31 by enjoying a single scoop of these flavors and more for $1.70* or taking home two pre-packaged quarts for $7.99**.

For more information about Baskin-Robbins' wide variety of premium ice cream flavors and frozen desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

*Offer valid on December 31 at participating locations nationwide, see shop for details. Scoop offer may not be combined with any other coupon, discount, promotion, combo or value meal. Waffle Cones and toppings are extra. Offer will vary in Detroit, MI; Fresno, CA; Houston, TX; and San Jose, CA markets.

**Offer valid at participating locations nationwide, see shop for details. Will vary in AR, KS, MO, MS, NE, OK, and TN locations where two pre-packaged quarts will be available for $9.99. Single item at full price.

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top ice cream and frozen dessert franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine's 38th annual Franchise 500® ranking in 2017, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages, and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 8,000 retail shops in 52 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com.

Contact:

Heather McIntyre

Dunkin' Brands

781-737-3780

Heather.mcintyre@dunkinbrands.com

SOURCE Baskin-Robbins

