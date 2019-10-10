Decent and Gridwise Partnership Gives Rideshare Drivers Access to Affordable Health Insurance in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Access to health insurance for the rideshare labor force is often out of reach. A unique partnership aims to change that.

Decent, a new company disrupting the current health insurance environment by providing self-employed professionals with personally designed plans, has partnered with Gridwise to provide even more affordable health insurance to rideshare drivers.

Gridwise is a technology company that helps rideshare drivers boost their earnings by offering real-time information regarding airport activity, local events, weather, and other resources all through their mobile application. Currently, more than 70,000 drivers in the U.S. and 2,500 in Austin use the Gridwise platform.

"This partnership is a natural fit. Ensuring drivers have access to affordable health care is aligned with our mission at Gridwise and that is to empower rideshare drivers by increasing their bottom line," explained Ryan Green, Co-Founder and CEO of Gridwise.

Under the partnership, the low-premium, ACA compliant, Bronze and Silver plans will be available to Gridwise members in Austin, Texas at a special further discounted rate. All plans feature year-round enrollment, unlimited free primary care with a family doctor, and premiums up to 50-percent below market rate for comparable plans.

"Health insurance is too expensive, especially for people who buy their own without subsidies. It's the reason we launched Decent — to give self-employed workers like rideshare drivers access to affordable health care," said Nick Soman.

Decent recently launched in Austin, Texas, and has plans to expand its service area to other cities.

About Decent

Decent provides affordable health plans for self-employed professionals (freelancers, sole proprietors, and 1099 contractors) and their families. We offer year round open enrollment to the most affordable ACA-compliant bronze and silver plans available in our service area, with premiums that are up to 50 percent lower than typical market rates. We envision a world where everyone has the freedom to do the work they want without sacrificing access to affordable and comprehensive healthcare. This is why all of our plans include unlimited free primary care with your personal doctor along with access to an ever expanding network and the world's largest hospital system. Decent is currently available in Austin, Texas and will soon be expanding to other parts of the US. To learn more, visit www.decent.com.

