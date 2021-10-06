Decentra-Lotto -- The New Decentralized Cryptocurrency Lottery with Multiple Winners and DeFi Staking Options

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The DELO token (the deflationary Binance Smart Chain Token underpinning the Dencentra-Lotto Platform) launched on the 3rd of October at 14:00 UTC. The Decentra-Lotto lottery platform will launch on the 10th of October at 14:00 UTC. The Decentra-Lotto staking pool will launch on the 17th of October at 13:00 UTC.

Entering offers three major opportunities for potential investors:

A weekly chance of winning the lottery

Stake your DELO in the deflationary farm to earn a percentage of each ticket sale

Earn passively via reflection yield by holding onto the DELO token

Decentra-Lotto has a clear and structured roadmap. The higher the lotto jackpot, the more winners there are - increasing the odds for each ticket to win. Users are encouraged to stake in the deflationary (no minting) farm, where a percentage of every ticket sale is distributed amongst stakers, offering additional decentralised finance earning potential. With deflationary staking rewards, there are never any more tokens minted than are in existence at launch. This results in a variable APR and means that the staking is sustainable long-term without fear of the token decreasing in value from minted token sales.

There are big future plans for this platform and its ecosystem already underway, including mega-draws, ticket gifting, syndicate pools to increase your odds of winning, ticket subscriptions to enter multiple draws, governance to vote on the direction and mechanics of the lottery, and more.

Links:

Website: https://www.decentra-lotto.com/

Platform Website: https://app.decentra-lotto.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Decentra_Lotto

Medium: https://decentra-lotto.medium.com

Github: https://github.com/CeltyCrypto/decentra-lotto/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/decentra_lotto/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DecentraLotto/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Decentra_Lotto

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialdecentralotto/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3AFI97K

Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/decentra_lotto

"We at Decentra-Lotto are driven to create a platform that is rewarding for investors, fun to use, and presents the opportunity to win life-changing money. That's why we've created a product with different risk appetites - enter the lottery for the Big Win (with multiple winners we've worked to increase the odds per ticket as much as we can), stake the DELO token to earn off-ticket sales in a deflationary (no-minting) farm so the token price doesn't crash, or hold on to the DELO token to earn passively via reflection yield. After months of building the ecosystem and expanding the Decentra-Lotto platform to provide real value at launch, it's very exciting to finally see it all come to fruition!" - The Decentra-Lotto Team

Company: Decentra-Ecosystem

Email [email protected]

Website: https://www.decentra-ecosystem.com/

Media contact:

Brian Baldocchi

[email protected]

626-278-4373

