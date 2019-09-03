Decentral Inc. Appoints New CEO: Maggie Xu

As part of the transition, Di Iorio will become Chairman of the Board for Decentral. Di Iorio said: "I'm excited for what the future holds for the company under Maggie's direction. I will continue to work with her and the team on a regular basis. I have no doubt that she'll take the company to new heights." By taking a step back from the blockchain industry, Di Iorio plans to focus on philanthropic, educational, and health-related initiatives.

Xu has worked closely with Di Iorio over the last two years on Decentral's Product Management, Business Development and Marketing fronts in preparation for her new role. Her background as a lawyer-turned-tech-entrepreneur made her the perfect fit, according to Di Iorio: "Her experience working in business, legal and tech have prepared her to be multi-disciplinary and agile in navigating the fast-changing cryptocurrency world".

The focus for Xu will be to scale Jaxx Liberty and expand the partner services offered on its platform. Xu said: "I'm honored to lead our rockstar team in this new capacity. We're building a blockchain app that empowers people to take control of their finances and personal data. Over the years, we've had millions of downloads because of our focus on functionality and ease of use. Our vision is to make Jaxx Liberty that go-to unifying interface of the blockchain world."

About Decentral:

Located in downtown Toronto, Decentral spawned Ethereum and now focuses on its flagship product, Jaxx Liberty. The multi-cryptocurrency wallet application is driven by user experience and designed with portability and functionality in mind. Learn more on Twitter: @jaxx_io

