Decentral manufacturing and digital inventory startup Replique spins off from BASF incubator and closes financing round

Replique provides a secure digital platform for on-demand industrial parts serving the OEM market

A seed round was successfully closed led by early-stage investor STS Ventures

BASF confirms their support by additional funding through Chemovator for this round

MANNHEIM, Germany, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Replique, a digital manufacturing startup, spins off from Chemovator, the business incubator of BASF, and successfully closes a late seed round to further build its business. The funding round was led by STS Ventures, a leading digital technology investor. Replique provides the first fully encrypted 3D printing platform that makes spare part management and the production of small series more sustainable.

Replique secures seed funding round with strategic experts and accelerators

STS Ventures led the funding round as experienced early-stage investor. However, with their managing partner Stephan Schubert – former founder and managing director of Onvista until its spin-off in 2007 – STS Ventures also brings valuable entrepreneurial mindset and experience to the table and will be a great support for Replique's path to a strong profitable business.

"We see a lot of startups with promising ideas, but Replique stood out to us as a game-changer in the manufacturing industry. Their innovative industrial 3D printing platform has the potential to disrupt the industry and we are excited to support their growth and expansion in the future. Besides the right solution, Replique also brings the right mindset and an excellent team to the table", says Oliver Kaul, partner at STS Ventures.

Angel investors Chameleon GmbH and R3 consulting & investment GmbH round up the late seed funding, with great experience in machinery and data business.

"We're thrilled to have successfully spun off from Chemovator and to have secured ourselves the support of such prominent investors, who have a strong experience in scaling start-ups and bring the strategic expertise to internationalize our business in an efficient way", says Dr. Henrike Wonneberger, co-founder of Replique. "We look forward to working closely together to achieve our goal of becoming the world's greatest digital inventory for on-demand parts."

Replique is already the fifth startup to spin-off from Chemovator. Despite becoming an independent company, Replique maintains a close relationship with BASF as a customer as well as its subsidiary BASF 3D Printing Solutions, one of Replique's trusted material partners, and the whole BASF network. Markus Bold, Managing Director of Chemovator concludes: "We look forward to working together to continue Replique's path to success."

Replique as the one-stop shop for on-demand parts

The team around co-founders Dr. Henrike Wonneberger and Dr. Max Siebert offers an industrial 3D printing platform that enables OEMs to store parts digitally. Those parts are provided on demand to customers via a network of more than 80 trusted and certified print farms around the globe.

The secure platform is easily integrable into existing business landscapes such as ERP systems and webshops. This enables B2B businesses such as Alstom to leverage 3D printing in a smooth seamless supply chain process and B2C businesses like Miele and Siena Garden to offer 3D-printed parts to their customers.

Max Siebert, co-founder of Replique comments: "Our platform is designed to bring part management into the 21st century, and our approach has already proven its worth. We're excited to build on this momentum with the support of our new investors and partners."

Replique is now focused on expanding its reach and acquiring new customers in various industries. With the proceeds, Replique plans to enhance the platform's development with new features, as well as invest in human resources.

About Replique GmbH

Replique GmbH provides a secure digital manufacturing platform that enables OEMs to provide parts on-demand to their customers through a global and decentralized 3D printing network of more than 75 facilities. As an end-to-end solution, Replique supports its customers along the entire value chain, including design, technology and material selection, as well as digital warehousing. The solution easily integrates into the existing system landscape (e.g. ERP systems, e-commerce), and is already used by several OEM, such as Alstom and Miele. Replique was founded by BASF employees from the fields of material science and digitization.

For further information on Replique, please visit: www.replique.io

About Chemovator GmbH

Chemovator is the business incubator of BASF. Complementary to the existing innovation landscape of BASF, Chemovator offers a protected space to test new business ideas, products or innovative services and turn them into investable and scalable business models.

The wholly-owned group company within BASF SE was founded in 2018 and is located in Mannheim. Here, Chemovator offers an unconventional startup environment with plenty of space for creativity. From early validation to successful commercialization, all Venture Teams receive support from experienced entrepreneurs and investors, who have built startups and new businesses from scratch. Their support ranks from coaching over mentoring to providing extended network opportunities.

Further information at www.chemovator.com

