Decentralized Crypto Financial, Inc., Launches Groundbreaking BETA Program to Help Companies Leverage The Benefits of Tokenization While Staying in Compliance with SEC.

News provided by

Decentralized Crypto Financial

11 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

Simultaneously DCF Opens Access for EU (EEA), UK & UAE Investors to Invest Directly In DeCryptoFi, The First Ever SEC Qualified Equity that is Fully Operational on its own KYC Compliant Blockchain.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decentralized Crypto Financial, Inc. (DeCryptoFi), the first blockchain platform dedicated to making digital assets available in compliance with all SEC and Federal Government laws and regulations, announced the launch of their groundbreaking new Beta program. The DCF Beta program is designed to provide startups and operational businesses with a SEC compliant, tokenized equity or security offering, a first of its kind that provides an alternative to the traditional ICO model.

Continue Reading

The new program is seeking blockchain and traditional companies who have the desire to leverage the benefits of tokenization, like providing liquidity for their project or investors, but want to minimize the risk associated with traditional token offerings, like being sued by the SEC.

"The value and benefits of tokenization of real world assets, including equity, is undeniable, but there is still some fear around regulatory and compliance when it comes to token offerings. These fears stem from the fallout around the Blockchain ICO era", said DCF, CEO Nick Scherling. "We've worked tirelessly to solve this problem and are excited for the blockchain community to leverage this SEC complaint solution and provide companies with improved liquidity. It's going to be a real differentiator for the small business community not only in the crypto space, but more broadly."

The product announcement comes in tandem with DCF opening access for qualified investors in the EU (EEA), UK, and UAE, another key milestone on an ambitious roadmap. DeCryptoFi stock issuance has been fixed at 500,000,000 shares, with Founder and CEO, Nick Scherling, being the largest shareholder. 50M Shares are set aside for "Mining" through DeCryptoFi's Work Compensation Program with halvings coded to take place every 4 years. Shares can be purchased online at DeCryptoFi.com.

"Our mission at DeCryptoFi is to build an open and transparent financial system for the digital age that leverages the power of blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional and digital assets. That's exactly what we're doing today", DeCryptoFi CTO, Dr. Wesley Kaplow. "We're extremely pleased with how well our team has executed on the 2023 roadmap and we have ambitious plans for the rest of the year."

To learn more about the new Beta Program or to learn more about DeCryptoFi visit our website at DeCryptoFi.com

For media inquiries or interviews reach out to Media@DeCryptoFi.com

SOURCE Decentralized Crypto Financial

Also from this source

Decentralized Crypto Financial, Inc. The First Ever KYC & AML Compliant Blockchain Announces Mining Capability Now Live

Decentralized Crypto Financial, Inc. (DeCryptoFi), the first blockchain platform dedicated to making digital assets available in compliance with all...
Decentralized Crypto Financial, Inc. Launches First Ever KYC & AML Compliant Blockchain Solution in Partnership with Renowned Government Contractor, TENICA Global Solutions

Decentralized Crypto Financial, Inc. Launches First Ever KYC & AML Compliant Blockchain Solution in Partnership with Renowned Government Contractor, TENICA Global Solutions

Decentralized Crypto Financial , Inc. (DeCryptoFi), in partnership with Tenica Global Solutions (TENICA) today launched a new blockchain platform...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.