Decentralized Exchange Hashflow Appoints Andrew Saunders as First Chief Marketing Officer

MIAMI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform Hashflow today announced the appointment of Andrew Saunders as its first Chief Marketing Officer. At Hashflow, Saunders will lead all marketing, growth, and communications efforts globally for the decentralized exchange (DEX).

Prior to joining Hashflow, Saunders served as CMO of Offchain Labs, where he led global marketing and growth efforts to help drive adoption and propel Arbitrum to become the leading Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution in terms of total value locked (TVL).

On his appointment, Saunders commented, "Having been exposed to hundreds of projects to date, I was immediately drawn to Hashflow's unique approach to building the most efficient and secure decentralized exchange in the industry, as well as the unparalleled experience of the executive team. I'm excited to return to my Hollywood roots, as we're completely reinventing the DAO experience in partnership with Superconductor , founded by the creative minds behind top global franchises including Avengers, Captain America, and Fast and Furious."

Saunders' career spans across marketing, entertainment, media, and technology. Prior to Offchain Labs, he was on Amazon's Global Brand Marketing Team, where he helped build the tech giant's first Entertainment and Culture marketing practice globally. Prior to, he was Head of Global Brand Strategy and Marketing at Tastemade, was the VP of Content Innovation and Creative at NBCUniversal, and co-founded Creative Artists Agency's Brand Partnership Division. During his tenure at Amazon, the company was awarded "Most Valuable Brand" and his work won Google's Streamy Award for "Best Branded Content".

Hashflow CEO, Varun Kumar, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to our team and expect his track record across both web2 and web3 to play a major role in driving further growth and adoption of Hashflow globally. He has not only showcased his unique ability to build thriving communities in our industry, but he is equally committed and aligned with our mission of transforming the DeFi space."

Saunders appointment comes as Hashflow's growth is reaching significant company milestones. The company recently surpassed $13 billion in total volume on the exchange, sparked in part by crossing the $1 billion trading volume threshold on Arbitrum.

Hashflow is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that enables users to trade digital assets on top blockchains including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Optimism, and Polygon in just a matter of seconds. Unlike AMMs, Hashflow leverages a request for quote (RFQ) model to provide traders with guaranteed price quotes directly from professional market makers (PMM), eliminating inefficiencies prevalent in decentralized finance (DeFi) including slippage and MEV. Since launching in April 2021, Hashflow has cleared over $13B in total trade volume, making it a top 10 DEX . In 2023, Hashflow announced the Hashverse, a first-of-its kind gamified decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), conceived in collaboration with Superconductor, founded by the creative minds behind top Hollywood global franchises including Marvel's Avengers and Captain America, and Universal's Fast & Furious.

Hashflow's team consists of top minds from both web2 and web3 including Airbnb, Amazon, Arbitrum, Booz Allen, Creative Artists Agency, Goldman Sachs, Google, Meta, Citadel, Genesis Trading, NASA, NBCUniversal, Twitter, Uber, Vayner3, and more. Backers include Dragonfly Capital, Electric Capital, Jump Crypto, Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Digital, GSR, Wintermute Trading, Naval Ravikant, Balaji Srinivasan, Meltem Demirors, Anthony Sassano, and Jason Choi. For more information, visit hashflow.com.

