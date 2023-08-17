Decentralized finance market to grow by USD 99.6 Billion from 2022 to 2027 | The rising investment in digital assets drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global decentralized finance market size is estimated to increase by USD 99,652 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 40.32% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market data (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Decentralized Finance Market

Decentralized finance market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global decentralized finance market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer decentralized finance in the market are Avalanche BVI Inc., Avara UI Labs Ltd., Balancer Foundation, BitMart, Brokoli OU, CardanoCube.io, Coinbase Global Inc., Compound Protocol, CoW DaO, DEFICHAIN FOUNDATION LTD., Goldfinch Technology Co., HydraDX, Jeeves Information Systems AB, PERI Finance, Polkastarter, Polygon Labs, Stichting AllianceBlock Foundation, Sushi, Synthetix DAO, and The Huobi Platform and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Company Offerings -

Balancer Foundation - The company offers decentralized finance through DeFi liquidity Curve.

The company offers finance through liquidity Curve. Brokoli OU - The company offers decentralized finance through NFTrees and Bitcoins.

The company offers finance through NFTrees and Bitcoins. Coinbase Global Inc. - The company offers decentralized finance through various platforms such as BitCoin, Ethereum , and Solana .

The company offers finance through various platforms such as BitCoin, , and . For details on the company and its offerings – Request a sample report

Decentralized finance market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the component (blockchain technology, decentralized application, and smart contracts), application (data and analytics, assets tokenization, payment, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the blockchain technology segment will be significant during the forecast period. Blockchain technology is a leading innovation in the finance industry, mainly adopted to reduce fraud , ensure quick and secure transactions and financial operations. Furthermore, it helps to manage risk within the interconnected global financial system. Furthermore, in July 2021 , Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, a unit of Oracle Corp., teamed up with financial technology provider Everest to bring blockchain to banks worldwide to enhance their product offering. Hence, such factors boost the blockchain technology segment of the decentralized finance market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global decentralized finance market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global decentralized finance market.

North America is estimated to contribute 57% to the global market growth. Countries such as the US and Canada are among the key countries contributing to the growth of the regional market in focus. Furthermore, the ever-expanding startups further exemplify the attractiveness of the market in Silicon Valley. Such factors have made the US one of the leading countries in the regional market. Additionally, the presence of key vendors such as HydraDX and Compound Protocol has contributed significantly to decentralized finance technology. Hence, such factors drive the decentralized finance market in the North American region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Decentralized finance market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers - The rising investment in digital assets drives the decentralized finance market.

Key Trends - Increasing adoption of technology with decentralized finance is an emerging market trend.

Major challenges - Data privacy and security concerns challenge the growth of the decentralized finance market. Decentralized finance service providers gather personal data and information about customers using cookies. This is done to customize the advertising messages and thereby target the key audience. Since smartphones are used in monetary transactions in real-time, data theft can lead to financial losses for consumers. Hence, such factors impede the growth of the decentralized finance market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this decentralized finance market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the decentralized finance market between 2023 and 2027

finance market between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the decentralized finance market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

finance market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the decentralized finance market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

finance market across , , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of decentralized finance market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The personal finance software market size is expected to increase by USD 242.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.24%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers personal finance software market segmentation by end-user (home business users and individual users), product (web-based software and mobile-based software), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing dependency on the internet is notably driving the personal finance software market growth.

The trade finance market size is expected to increase by USD 12.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers trade finance market segmentation by trade finance instruments (traditional trade finance, supply chain finance, and structured trade finance) and geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America). One of the key factors driving growth in the trade finance market is the growing number of exports.

Decentralized finance market scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 40.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 99,652 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 40.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 57% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Avalanche BVI Inc., Avara UI Labs Ltd., Balancer Foundation, BitMart, Brokoli OU, CardanoCube.io, Coinbase Global Inc., Compound Protocol, CoW DaO, DEFICHAIN FOUNDATION LTD., Goldfinch Technology Co., HydraDX, Jeeves Information Systems AB, PERI Finance, Polkastarter, Polygon Labs, Stichting AllianceBlock Foundation, Sushi, Synthetix DAO, and The Huobi Platform Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global decentralized finance market 2017 - 2021

finance market 2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global decentralized finance market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Blockchain technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Blockchain technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Blockchain technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Blockchain technology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Blockchain technology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Decentralized application - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

application - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 38: Chart on Decentralized application - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

application - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Decentralized application - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

application - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Chart on Decentralized application - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

application - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Decentralized application - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Smart contracts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Smart contracts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Smart contracts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Smart contracts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Smart contracts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Data and analytics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Data and analytics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Data and analytics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Data and analytics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Data and analytics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Assets tokenization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Assets tokenization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Assets tokenization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Assets tokenization - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Assets tokenization - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Payment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Payment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Payment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Payment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Payment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Avara UI Labs Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Avara UI Labs Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Avara UI Labs Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Avara UI Labs Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Balancer Foundation

Exhibit 126: Balancer Foundation - Overview



Exhibit 127: Balancer Foundation - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Balancer Foundation - Key offerings

12.5 Brokoli OU

Exhibit 129: Brokoli OU - Overview



Exhibit 130: Brokoli OU - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Brokoli OU - Key offerings

12.6 Coinbase Global Inc.

Global Inc. Exhibit 132: Coinbase Global Inc. - Overview

Global Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 133: Coinbase Global Inc. - Product / Service

Global Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 134: Coinbase Global Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Compound Protocol

Exhibit 135: Compound Protocol - Overview



Exhibit 136: Compound Protocol - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Compound Protocol - Key offerings

12.8 CoW DaO

Exhibit 138: CoW DaO - Overview



Exhibit 139: CoW DaO - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: CoW DaO - Key offerings

12.9 Goldfinch Technology Co.

Exhibit 141: Goldfinch Technology Co. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Goldfinch Technology Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Goldfinch Technology Co. - Key offerings

12.10 HydraDX

Exhibit 144: HydraDX - Overview



Exhibit 145: HydraDX - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: HydraDX - Key offerings

12.11 Jeeves Information Systems AB

Exhibit 147: Jeeves Information Systems AB - Overview



Exhibit 148: Jeeves Information Systems AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Jeeves Information Systems AB - Key offerings

12.12 PERI Finance

Exhibit 150: PERI Finance - Overview



Exhibit 151: PERI Finance - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: PERI Finance - Key offerings

12.13 Polygon Labs

Exhibit 153: Polygon Labs - Overview



Exhibit 154: Polygon Labs - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Polygon Labs - Key offerings

12.14 Stichting AllianceBlock Foundation

Exhibit 156: Stichting AllianceBlock Foundation - Overview



Exhibit 157: Stichting AllianceBlock Foundation - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Stichting AllianceBlock Foundation - Key offerings

12.15 Sushi

Exhibit 159: Sushi - Overview



Exhibit 160: Sushi - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Sushi - Key offerings

12.16 Synthetix DAO

Exhibit 162: Synthetix DAO - Overview



Exhibit 163: Synthetix DAO - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Synthetix DAO - Key offerings

12.17 The Huobi Platform

Exhibit 165: The Huobi Platform - Overview



Exhibit 166: The Huobi Platform - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: The Huobi Platform - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio